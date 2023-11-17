Exclusive: Chelsea star adamant Man City not an option but Real Madrid switch enticing him

Reece James has made it clear that he is not looking to leave Chelsea for another Premier League club, sources have told TEAMtalk.

James is considered by many as one of the world’s premier full-backs and that is an area that Manchester City are looking to expand on in the next 18 months or so.

Indeed, Joao Cancelo has been loaned out twice of late ahead of a likely permanent transfer, and Kyle Walker – while still performing for the Citizens – is 33 years old.

City have therefore being doing their homework on the best options and James’ name is very much towards the top of their list.

While injuries have hindered him often over the past few years – he’s played just six games this season – there’s no question over his ability as a footballer when fit.

However, it soon became apparent that whilst ‘flattered’ by City interest, there was no suggestion that James would consider such a move – although the same can’t be said of interest from Real Madrid.

A source with knowledge of the situation told TEAMtalk: “Reece and his camp are aware that if he wanted to leave, City would be first in the queue – but that isn’t under consideration. He loves Chelsea, they love him, and he wants to lift the Premier League as their captain.

“In the future, could he be tempted by Real Madrid? That would depend how things go, but don’t rule it out.”

It’s recently been communicated to TEAMtalk that Real are ‘very interested’ in the full-back. That fire will no doubt be stoked by the suggestion that he could be interested in a move.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Chelsea risk damaging exit as Blues stall on contract offer for vital player