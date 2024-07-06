TEAMtalk sources have told us that Chelsea are willing to offer two players in a swap deal to try and sign Victor Osimhen and drive his overall price down in the process.

Although the sum requested to date by Napoli – i.e. the release clause of €130m – is currently considered too high, Chelsea, through intermediaries, continue to take an interest in Victor Osimhen’s situation.

The Nigerian striker has been on Chelsea‘s radar for months. However, the inflexible position shown to date by the Italian club in terms of price reduction has caused the Blues’ interest to cool.

Only apparently, however: not surprisingly, the English club continues to keep informed about the Nigerian striker who, as the days pass, could become less and less expensive.

Osimhen, for his part, can’t wait to start a new adventure. The gentleman’s agreement with President De Laurentiis is clear: in the summer they will part ways, no changes. But, currently, not at any cost: no club – as we already reported a few weeks ago – is willing to pay the release clause and Napoli, to monetize, will have to lower their requests.

Anyway, the Italian club would not like to go below €100m, a figure still considered too high by the Blues, who however always have in mind to include players in the negotiation to reduce costs.

One above all, Romelu Lukaku: between Napoli and Chelsea remains a difference in valuation of around €10m on the value of the Belgian striker, but even in this case, as the days pass, the distances could reduce drastically.

Chelsea to use other options in Napoli swap proposal

Not just Lukaku: always in contacts through intermediaries, there would also have been talk of Chalobah – but Napoli are finalizing agreements with other CBs – Broja – a name that doesn’t attract the Italian club – and Casadei. Napoli like a lot the Italian midfielder and consider him as a possible young reinforcement to replace Zielinski’s departure. The Blues value him at around €15/20m.

In summary, with Napoli ready to reduce their requests to €100m, Lukaku’s valuation could be granted at around €25/30m, Casadei’s at €15/20m, the cash that Chelsea should give to the Italian club would be around €50/60m, in line with the £45m budget that the Blues have set up for the new striker.

There are currently no direct contacts between the clubs but, as mentioned, the information collection continues.

Chelsea, of course, also considers other alternatives, including Jhon Duran and Samu Omorodion, who Atletico Madrid have no intention of letting go, but the Blues remain attentive to the situation of Victor, who still dreams of playing in the Premier League next season.