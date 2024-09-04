Chelsea have rejected AEK Athens’ opening offer for striker David Datro Fofana, TEAMtalk understands.

Greek side AEK are keen on taking Fofana on loan, while Chelsea would prefer to sell the player to help balance the books.

Fofana’s future at Chelsea has been the subject of speculation all summer with the forward well down the pecking order in Enzo Maresca’s plans at Stamford Bridge.

The likes of Everton and Sunderland were credited with an interest in Fofana this summer, but the player failed to secure a move before the transfer window closed in England.

AEK are keen to sign Fofana as they look to bolster their attacking options with the Greek transfer window still open.

However, Chelsea have rebuffed their first offer as want to recoup between £10-12million for Fofana with a big sell-on included in any deal.

Another Chelsea contract regret

The 21-year-old, who joined Chelsea in January 2023 from Norwegian side Molde, spent last year out on loan at Union Berlin and Burnley.

Fofana spent the first half of last season on loan at Union, scoring two goals in 17 games before being recalled by Chelsea in the January transfer window and subsequently being loaned straight back out to Burnley.

The Ivory Coast international netted four goals and provided one assist in 15 games for Burnley, but could not prevent them from suffering relegation.

AEK have are also rumoured to be investigating the option to bring in former Man Utd striker Anthony Martial, with the France international in line to become their highest-paid player in history.

Fofana is one of the many players brought in during recent transfer windows that were handed long-term contracts at Chelsea as the Stamford Bridge club seemingly set out to exert control over the transfer market.

Instead it seems that they are being left with little choice but to loan out numerous players with other sides well aware that the Blues need to ensure their investments don’t rot with the Londoners unable to give them all adequate game-time.

When it comes to the young attacking players in the Chelsea squad, several players are well ahead of Fofana in the pecking order and his unconvincing loan spells haven’t served as much of an advert for his services.

AEK Athens will have until 11 September to come to an agreement for the services of the Ivory Coast international with the two teams still some distance apart in their expectations.

