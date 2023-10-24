Exclusive: Chelsea interested in £60m-valued Arsenal star but unlikely to make move in January

Chelsea are monitoring Aaron Ramsdale’s situation at Arsenal and would consider a move if he becomes available, but there is serious doubt about him joining in the January window.

The Blues are considering new goalkeeper options for 2024 and it is understood they are leaning towards making a new signing in the window at the end of the season.

But speculation is rife that Ramsdale could move in the new year after being ousted from the Arsenal team – and doubts around Robert Sanchez’s consistency have sparked fear in the Chelsea fanbase over whether the Spaniard is the man to be their No.1 goalkeeper.

Current information suggests that Chelsea are still confident in Sanchez, but it is understood the plan has also been to continue to monitor the market for an elite option between the sticks, in the same way they are still searching for a world-class striker.

Sanchez, 25, joined from Brighton in August for a fee in the region of £25million as Chelsea specifically targeted him for his Premier League experience and his performances since 2020.

Ramsdale holds a valuation of £60million and sources indicate that the West London club would be interested in signing him if the opportunity arose, although there is a strong feeling that any such deal is going to be unlikely halfway through the season.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is happy with the competition he has between Ramsdale and current No.1 David Raya and harbours no plan to change this dynamic as he chases silverware this season.

Ramsdale not pushing to leave Arsenal

The 25-year-old would have to push for a move and, at this stage, insiders are indicating they do not expect him to do so, even with Euro 2024 on the horizon.

Ramsdale holds hope he will still get opportunities this season and, in addition, a transfer to Chelsea in January may not be ideal for Ramsdale anyway – given he would still not be guaranteed a starting spot over Sanchez.

While Ramsdale has spoken publicly about concern over his position in the England set-up ahead of the European Championship in Germany next summer, the chances of him ousting Jordan Pickford as Gareth Southgate’s No.1 appear slim.

Chelsea have the former Sheffield United and Bournemouth man on their watchlist at a time when they already appear to be stacked in the goalkeeping department.

Sanchez is currently backed up by Djordje Petrovic, who they signed in the summer for around £13million from New England Revolution, but also have Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Gabriel Slonina and Jamie Cumming on their books (some of whom are out on loan).

