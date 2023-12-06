Noni Madueke is in line to leave Chelsea in January after struggling to make an impression under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Chelsea have a plethora of talent at their disposal in a squad full of midfield options and creative players. The club have brought in multiple wingers over the past two transfer windows and that means some will have to miss out on game time.

One such player is Madueke, who has found it difficult to make the first XI at Chelsea and is struggling for minutes under Pochettino.

He has only appeared in six Premier League matches so far this season, making one start, for a total of around 120 minutes of playing time. He is yet to provide a goal or an assist in the league this term.

This has become an area of frustration for the English wide man, and he is seeking more game time as soon as possible. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that he would be open to exploring a move in January in a bid to play more.

Loan move an option for Noni Madueke in January

Chelsea are keen to help hold of the 21-year-old, who joined in January this year in a deal worth £29million from PSV. He was handed a seven-year contract with a club option for a further year. However, things have not been smooth since his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

Madueke is playing under his third manager in less than a year at the club – Graham Potter, Frank Lampard and now Pochettino – and has been part of a squad struggling to match up to the new owners’ expectations.

He is not first choice and is behind the likes of Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk in the pecking order.

A loan could be possible in January, and he is one of several players who could consider their immediate future at the club as the winter window draws closer.

The Blues are expected to be active once again in the window and a number of players are likely to leave.

Despite having a contract running until 2030, Madueke could leave the side in a bid to play and get in the eyeline of England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of Euro 2024.

A permanent deal could be struck for around £35million if Chelsea decide to cash in instead of holding onto the former Tottenham academy player.

