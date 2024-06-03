Exclusive: Chelsea make U-turn as Enzo Maresca demands sale of failed Pochettino signing

Chelsea are making a fast start to the summer market and will look to sell stars who aren’t part of Enzo Maresca’s plans as soon as possible.

Maresca wants his squad for 2024/25 finalised before pre-season, and TEAMtalk sources state the Blues’ sporting directors are working day and night to achieve this.

With the coach keen to bring in several new signings some Chelsea stars will have to be forced out of the club in the coming weeks.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that one of those who has been told he is available for transfer is goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

A new shot-stopper is a top priority for the Blues this summer and therefore the former Brighton keeper will be let go to make room in the squad and help fund a deal.

Sanchez, 26, was signed by Chelsea last summer for £25m (including add-ons) and those within the club have consistently stated they believe he has the ability to become one of the best keepers in Europe.

However, they have U-turned on that stance after Maresca informed the club’s board that he needs a keeper who is much better with his feet.

Maresca plays a system that relies on a goalkeeper who is very good on the ball and can handle the pressure of attackers closing him down.

This has pushed Chelsea to ramp up their search for a new keeper and a number of options are being considered.

Chelsea draw up shortlist of potential Sanchez replacements

TEAMtalk can confirm that Chelsea are very keen on Filip Jorgenson, who enjoyed a good 2023/24 season at Villarreal and “ticks all the boxes recruiters are looking for,” per our sources.

We understand the Blues have held tentative talks with the La Liga side to understand the conditions of a deal. Jorgenson has a £34m release clause in his contract and a number of sides are interested in him.

Valencia stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili is another keeper who Chelsea have tracked for a long time.

There has been contact between Chelsea and his entourage over a potential move. The Georgian international would cost around the same as Jorgensen and is seen by some at the club as the better option of the two.

Whoever is to be the final choice to start as the clubs new No.1 next season, they will oust Sanchez from the club.

TEAMtalk sources say that Sanchez has strong interest from within the Premier League and his home country of Spain.

