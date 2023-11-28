Chelsea are set to lose out on top Brazilian talent Gabriel Moscardo as La Liga sides prepare to make a move on a player it will take a club record fee to lure out of Corinthians in Brazil, TEAMtalk has learned.

Chelsea have been keen to add some of the world’s best talent to the club as part of a plan to build the best side in England over the next few years and despite spending almost £1 billion over the last year the club is not done in the market.

One player who the club have heavily scouted is Brazilian starlet Gabriel Moscardo. The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the best teenage talents in the world and has a host of top clubs chasing him.

Chelsea have watched him on multiple occasions and have been tracking his progress for over a year. However they are not leading the race for his signature and could be forced to see him move to a European rival in the January window.

PSG have been in contact with the Brazilian side to find out the conditions of a deal for Moscardo. They have also had contact with the player’s agents to sound out if he would be keen on a move to France.

There is expected to be an official approach in January but they are not alone in their desire to do a deal.

Borussia Dortmund have had a long standing interest and could also be a side who move in January. The Germans have recently expanded their scouting network to find the best young talent around the world.

Chelsea are focusing in on other targets this winter with a need for a top class striker taking precedence. The Blues are also preparing a big effort to convince Victor Osimhen to move to Stamford Bridge in a huge deal worth over £120million.

Chelsea dealt blow in Moscardo race

Focus on top targets has left the door open for others to snap up Moscardo before Chelsea get the chance.

Real Madrid have watched him in action too, but they are not as interested in a deal. A number of other Spanish sides are also keeping tabs on the situation, though they are aware they lack the lure of their gigantic La Liga counterparts.

Moscardo will move in the coming months and his club will demand a record fee for both the club and the league such is the belief in his talents.

The midfielder’s current contract at Corinthians runs until 2026 after officially moving up from the Under-20s in the summer and putting pen to paper on a new deal.

Last season, Moscardo made 16 appearances in the Brazilian top flight last term and was in the starting lineup for 13 of those outings. Although the midfielder didn’t provide an attacking return, he put in impressive performances especially considering his age.

