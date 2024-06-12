Exclusive: Chelsea near £40m Villa transfer – but blockbuster double bid hits painful dead end

A long-awaited transfer ‘success’ is on the horizon for Chelsea with TEAMtalk confirming the Blues are close to wrapping up the signing of Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran – but the deal could have implications on their other business this summer.

Chelsea, now under the management of Enzo Maresca, are keen to add a world-class new frontman to their artillery this summer, having been linked with a plethora of big-name targets. However, it seems that their early efforts to furnish their new Italian coach with various options has already hit a series of dead ends and frustrating roadblocks – even at this embryonic stage of the summer.

However, good news is around the corner with TEAMtalk confirming they are now in what has been described to us as very advanced talks for Duran.

The Villa man has been on the radar of the club for over a year and there have been previous talks between clubs but no move has come to fruition. However, his signing might be an indication that Chelsea have given up hope of signing their top attacking targets this window.

They are now back at his doorstep and closing in on a move that could rise to £40m with add-ons if Aston Villa get their way.

This is a very big step backwards on paper as the club had placed Victor Osimhen at the top of their list before being out-priced by Napoli.

They then moved for Benjamin Sesko but their contract proposal was turned down as the striker decided to stay in Germany at Leipzig.

This has left them now moving to bring in a striker who has scored a meagre eight goals in 49 games for his side and has struggled with continuous injuries since arriving in England.

It means the club will be taking another unproven risk as they attempt to build a squad capable of getting into the top four.

Chelsea hand another unproven young star a long-term contract

Personal terms have been agreed and a long-term deal will be given to 20-year-old who has given the green light on a move to Stamford Bridge, TEAMtalk understands.

He has made it clear to the Premier League side that they are his priority and has waved away interest from clubs in Serie A.

There is no doubt that they are taking another huge risk and it needs to work out or pressure will be on the sporting directors who have been in charge of signings. Chelsea have no fewer than 13 players contracted until 2030 or beyond as part of a strategy to transform the club’s talent development processes.

There is also interest in Dominic Solanke who is also liked by Chelsea, scored 21 goals for Bournemouth last season; that is the same tally that Duran has in his entire career.

