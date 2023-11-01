Exclusive: Chelsea plot new goalkeeper signing as European pair top list

Chelsea keen to bring in a new goalkeeper in 2024 but are happy to stick with Robert Sanchez for the remainder of the current season, TEAMtalk understands.

Chelsea are ready to continue with Sanchez until next summer when they do intend on bringing in a new goalkeeper.

Sanchez was brought in from Brighton with goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts recommending his former charge to his Chelsea bosses.

With Sanchez coming in, Chelsea green-lighted the sale of Edouard Mendy to the Saudi Pro League whilst also sanctioning the loan of Kepa Arrizabalaga to Real Madrid.

Sanchez has become number one under Mauricio Pochettino, but TEAMtalk understands he is not seen as Chelsea’s long-term number one.

Sources have told TEAMtalk: “A new number one goalkeeper, to become number one ahead of Robert Sanchez, is being sought by Chelsea.

“They already have a number of names they are following, but the likelihood at this stage is that they likely won’t sign one in January, it is not impossible but not likely.”

Chelsea have been following the likes of Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili and Porto’s Diogo Costa. They are also keeping tabs on Aaron Ramsdale’s situation at Arsenal – as he could very well emerge as an option.

Mamardashvili is a regular starter for his current club in La Liga, his contract extending until 2027 after joining Valencia in January last year.

DON’T MISS: West Ham, Fulham join Aston Villa in heated transfer race for former Chelsea centre-forward

Ramsdale Arsenal future in doubt amid Chelsea interest

The Blues are believed to be contenders to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale with an exit from the Emirates a growing possibility given his lack of game time since the arrival of David Raya from Brentford in the summer.

But, Mauricio Pochettino’s side would face competition from other Premier League sides and could face the addition hurdle of Arsenal’s asking price, which is likely to be at least double the £30million they paid when signing him from Sheffield United.

The Gunners would prefer a permanent exit if they are to offload Ramsdale but are not opposed to agreeing a loan deal for the second half of the season with a potential buy clause built into the deal.

Ramsdale’s exit is looking increasingly likely as he is becoming aware that a lack of minutes for his club could have an impact on his spot in the England squad for the Euros in Germany next summer.

The atmosphere within the England camp has made Ramsdale even more excited about the prospect of next summer’s tournament and knows that without game time his spot in the squad could be compromised.

The 25-year-old’s current contract with the London club runs until 2026 after signing an extension earlier this summer. The deal also includes the option of a further 12 months.

READ MORE: Tottenham, Chelsea, Brighton on red alert as report confirms Barcelona will sell ‘incredible player’