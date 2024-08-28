Exclusive: Chelsea put lucrative wage offer to Victor Osimhen as blockbuster transfer nudges closer

Chelsea are growing in confidence that they will sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen despite competition from Saudi Arabia, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

Saudi side Al-Ahli are willing to pay Osimhen a staggering £400,000 per week, but as previously reported, his preference would be to remain in Europe.

The Blues have been locked in talks with Napoli over the Nigerian forward for much of the summer. The player is open to a potential switch to Stamford Bridge, but an agreement on personal terms hasn’t been reached YET.

TEAMtalk sources suggest Chelsea are in talks to sign Osimhen for around £60m. Initially, Napoli were holding out for his £111m release clause, but have since dropped their demands.

Antonio Conte has already accepted that Osimhen will leave Napoli this summer, hence the manager has pushed to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea to replace him. Lukaku has landed in Naples to undertake his medical and complete the move.

The deal for the Belgian international is separate but getting it over the line is seen as helpful with Chelsea’s negotiations for Osimhen.

The Blues are actively looking to sell players to fund their late transfer business with Raheem Sterling, Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja, Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka are just some of those available on the market.

READ MORE: Liverpool agree exhilarating attacker signing as sellers go all in for Man Utd outcast

Sources: Chelsea to offer Osimhen huge contract

Chelsea and Napoli are in negotiations over a deal for Osimhen and TEAMtalk sources say there is ‘confidence brewing’ on all sides that an agreement can be found.

We have been informed that the Blues are willing to make Osimhen their new highest earner in order to get a deal over the line.

Sterling is the current holder of that title. He earns £325,000 per week with Chelsea but as mentioned, he could leave the club in the coming days.

Reports have suggested that Sterling could join Manchester United in a swap deal for Jadon Sancho, but that is now off the table, with Sancho set to join Juventus on loan.

Chelsea are prepared to offer Osimhen a contract of over £325,000 per week – a huge increase on his current £180,000 per week salary.

TEAMtalk understands that Blues boss Enzo Maresca has already given his approval to the forward’s signing as he looks to bring in more competition for Nicolas Jackson.

Brentford forward Ivan Toney has also been considered by Chelsea but Man Utd are also keen on him and Osimhen has always been their top choice.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is another target for the Blues but there has been no concrete contact over a deal for him at this stage.

Osimhen, 25, fired Napoli to the Serie A title in 2022/23 by scoring an incredible 26 league goals in 32 appearances, before netting 15 in 25 matches last term.

If he can replicate that form in the Premier League, Osimhen could be the signing that turns Chelsea into serial trophy challengers again.

Talks over a transfer worth around £60m are ongoing and the next day or so will be crucial in deciding Osimhen’s future.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window