Chelsea want to get rid of several fringe players in the January transfer window and sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Mykhailo Mudryk could leave.

The Ukrainian winger has struggled to get consistent playing time since his £88.5m (including add-ons) move to Stamford Bridge from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Mudryk, 23, has so far failed to settle into new manager Enzo Maresca’s system. The Italian coach has been clear that he has work to do if he is to become a regular in the starting XI.

TEAMtalk understands that this has left the winger desperate to move elsewhere to get more consistent playing time and a solution could be sought in January.

Chelsea are understood to be open to offloading Mudryk in the window, with sources describing a move away from the club as “very possible.”

There is interest in Mudryk from the Premier League and around Europe. Bayern Munich, for example, pushed to sign him on loan in January of this year.

Bayern are still looking at Mudryk but their interest has diminished now that Thomas Tuchel has left the German giants and Vincent Kompany took the reins.

Marseille plot Mudryk swoop

Sources have told TEAMtalk that there is interest in Mudryk from French side Marseille. Their manager Roberto de Zerbi is a big fan of the winger and believes he can get the best out of him.

A loan move is the most likely outcome for Mudryk in January as clubs are not usually keen to splash out big sums mid-season.

In any case, Chelsea are unlikely to recoup the £88.5m fee they paid to sign Mudryk in January 2023 as things stand. A successful loan spell could be the best opportunity for his valuation to rise again.

Marseille have brought in the likes of Mason Greenwood, Neal Maupay, Elye Wahi and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as they look to build a squad capable of beating Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title.

Mudryk could help Marseille win silverware if he can rediscover the form he showed previously with Shakhtar.

For now though, he is on the books at Chelsea and will need to try and get some games under his belt in a bid to impress Maresca or attract more suitors.

Chelsea are ready to axe quartet in January

Mudryk isn’t the only player Chelsea are open to offloading in January as they aim to balance the books following another period of big spending.

The Blues managed to generate £147m from player sales this summer – the most of any club in Europe.

They parted ways with Conor Gallagher, Romelu Lukaku, Ian Maatsen, Omari Hutchinson and seven others to offset the £220m spent on new additions.

As we have previously reported, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Ben Chilwell could all be sold in January if a suitable offer arrives – and now Mudryk can be added to that list.

Ipswich and Crystal Palace are reportedly weighing up moves for Chilwell in January.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also keen to add some new faces this winter, with a move for striker target Victor Osimhen still possible thanks to a break clause in the Napoli star’s Galatasaray loan deal.

