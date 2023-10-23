Chelsea are set to re-enter talks with Conor Gallagher over his future before the end of this year as Newcastle, West Ham, Brighton and Tottenham eye up a 2024 swoop, TEAMtalk understands.

The club were willing to sell him in the summer and doubts still remain over whether he stays – with his current contract set to expire in 2025.

But boss Mauricio Pochettino has been impressed by the player’s resolve, attitude and application this season and sources at the club believe he would like to keep him in the set-up, even as their star names return to the fold.

Gallagher has played a full 90 minutes in Chelsea’s last four Premier League games and was captain for four of them – including Saturday’s London derby with Arsenal.

Yet his long-term at the club remains uncertain and the situation needs clarity as we get towards the new year.

Gallagher’s personal stance is believed to be more firm than ever: he is emotionally attached to Chelsea, feels a big part of what they are projecting, and wants to remain at the club.

Pochettino has leaned on him during a time when the club has needed character and identity and has been very pleased with the traits he has shown at a time when Chelsea are finally turning a corner with their form.

But while he is having a bigger say on transfers in future, club officials still need to see value in him and that means securing a new deal or a sale.

Tottenham have had an eye on Gallagher’s situation but close family ties to Chelsea would make such a move across London difficult to fathom.

Meanwhile, Newcastle, West Ham and Brighton have also had an eye on him though and all three continue to consider plans in the midfield for 2024.

Chelsea trying to thwart Tottenham swoop

The Blues are aware of Spurs’ interest in the 23-year-old and have been keen to sit down the Gallagher to discuss his future in light of it.

The Lilywhites tried to land his signature in the summer window with a £40million bid but Gallagher opted to remain at Stamford Bridge and fight for his place under Mauricio Pochettino.

West Ham were also linked with a move to keep Gallagher elsewhere in London over the summer but failed to get their hands on the sought after midfielder and if he agrees new terms with Chelsea, a deal would be even more difficult to do.

The England international’s current seal runs until 2025 but he has been at Chelsea from academy level and, after several seasons spent on loan, properly broke into the first team last season following an impressive spell with Crystal Palace.

Amid reports that Graham Potter could take over at Man United, there has been suggestions that he could raid his former club for stars including the likes of Ian Maatsen, Marc Cucurella as well as Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja.

Newcastle will likely need reinforcements in midfield in the coming months with the uncertainty surrounding Sandro Tonali’s future and fears he could be handed a lengthy ban for betting infringements. Eddie Howe has confirmed that the club remain “committed to him long term” and see him being a part of the side for many years to come.

