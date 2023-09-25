Exclusive: Chelsea set to sign striker in January with Ivan Toney topping four-man wish list

Chelsea are working hard on striker options for January and are ready to bring in a new forward once the New Year window opens, TEAMtalk understands.

The Blues have had a stuttering start to the new season with Nicolas Jackson, who the club do rate, being tasked with the goalscoring duties – something which he has so far struggled with.

They are looking around Europe at options, with the likes of Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez, Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez and former star Tammy Abraham – currently sidelined at Roma with a knee injury – amongst those considered.

But Ivan Toney is beginning to emerge as their likely top target with Brentford ready to allow the England international – who is currently serving a domestic ban due to betting infringements – to leave.

We have been told that Toney is a player that Chelsea like. Sources close to the club confirm they are doing work on him and he could be that man to lead their line under Mauricio Pochettino.

Toney has loved his time at Brentford but believes now is the time to leave and Brentford won’t stand in his way, as long as their value is met.

Toney’s current deal is due to expire in 2025.

READ MORE: Chelsea flop told January exit is ‘great idea’ as pundit names the ‘perfect club’ to rebuild career