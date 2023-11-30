Chelsea are looking to progress talks that should lead to a new deal for Conor Gallagher, TEAMtalk can confirm.

His contract issues at Stamford Bridge have been an ongoing narrative outside of their on-pitch issues this season – with his current agreement set to expire in 2025.

Chelsea have been cautious about rushing into a decision on his future and there had been scope for him to leave, with clubs like West Ham and Tottenham taking a close look in the summer when he was rated at around £50million.

Yet sources are indicating to TEAMtalk that it is increasingly likely that Gallagher will remain at Chelsea on new terms and an agreement may even be reached by the turn of the year.

It is understood discussions have resumed over a new contract for the 23-year-old midfielder and that the likelihood is he will sign a new deal.

The extension would seem just reward for a player who has started all their Premier League matches so far this season and is currently in Gareth Southgate’s England plans ahead of Euro 2024.

Chelsea are keen to avoid any player getting into the last year of their contract and in this scenario, with Gallagher so key to what Pochettino has been building so far, it seems sensible to tie him up.

A new contract would give everyone security for the time being as Gallagher seeks to ensure he remains part of the project at Chelsea.

He is from a family of Chelsea supporters and has always been completely determined to stay at the club rather than show openness to a move.

Gallagher key to Chelsea rebuild

Amid a rebuild of the current Chelsea team, Gallagher is one of the few first-team players that continues to show an identity built from their youth set-up and while there is always going to be a willingness to spend money it is felt Chelsea have a lot of respect for Gallagher’s pathway into the team and the desire he has shown to keep himself in the first-team picture.

It is not yet clear exactly when talks will reach a conclusion but the signs are good that he will be sticking around.

The Blues are also keeping close tabs on young goalkeeping duo Charlie and Tommy Setford. The pair play for Ajax having been born close to the Dutch capital and are the sons of a former pro-golfer who lived in the Netherlands.

Charlie, 19, has already broken into the first team at Ajax whilst his brother, 17, is part of the Dutch club’s under-18s set up and recently featured for England at the Under-17 World Cup.

Chelsea are keeping close tabs on both brothers as they continue their search to build a squad that is ready to compete for now and the future.

