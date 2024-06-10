Exclusive: Chelsea star open to massive Bayern Munich transfer as Maresca faces tough call on England international

TEAMtalk have been told that Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is open to a move to Bayern Munich this summer amid interest from the Bundesliga giants.

With Enzo Maresca now getting his feet under the table at Chelsea the Italian boss faces several key decisions in the upcoming weeks.

One of the pressing matters facing the new Chelsea boss relates to the future of Colwill. After impressing during loan spells with Huddersfield Town and Brighton, the versatile defender was given his chance under Mauricio Pochettino last season.

The 21-year-old made 32 appearances across all competitions and was used as a centre-half and left-back. Despite missing the end of the campaign through injury, it’s fair to say that Colwill impressed on the whole.

He extended his contract at Stamford Bridge last summer and signed a deal which is valid until 2029, with the option of an extra year.

However, despite being on a long-term contract, the interest in Colwill cannot be ignored as several top European sides have expressed an interest in the 21-year-old of late.

It’s been well-documented that the likes of Liverpool and PSG have been sniffing around and now Bayern Munich are prepared to throw their hat into the ring.

TEAMtalk sources have stated that Colwill is open to a move to Bayern Munich and that he could end up leaving Chelsea this summer.

Colwill could be a huge asset for Maresca

Given the pedigree and potential of Colwill, it makes sense that Bayern Munich are keen on a move for the Chelsea star. With Vincent Kompany now at the helm, he’ll be preparing to instil his possession-based philosophy onto his new side.

However, a player like Colwill could be of significant use to Maresca, especially with how he wants his side to play next season.

As shown last season from his time at Leicester City, the Italian boss puts an emphasis on his defenders to play out from the back and Colwill could be useful in this area.

Following Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City in February, Jamie Redknapp described Colwill’s passing ability as ‘exceptional’ following an impressive performance.

“To go to Manchester City, go to the Etihad you have to defend well if you’re gonna get any points whatsoever, and I picked out two of the defenders in this match Axel Disasi and Levi Colwill. Both very impressive,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“Levi Cowill seems to have found some real form at the moment. You can see with the passing accuracy, exceptional from a defender, playing it into midfield.”

Bayern Munich are yet to submit an official bid for Colwill, but his situation at Chelsea will no doubt continue to develop over the coming weeks.

