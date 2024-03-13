Exclusive: Chelsea star unfancied by Pochettino open to summer exit as manager faces do-or-die game

Noni Madueke is open to leaving Chelsea on loan in the summer having struggled for regular minutes under Mauricio Pochettino, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Chelsea have had a policy of signing the best young talent since Todd Boehly’s takeover in the club in the summer of 2022, with the Blues famously spending more than £1billion on transfers under the American’s ownership.

An influx of talent has come in, but not all have settled and made an impact. One such player is Madueke, who arrived with much excitement from PSV in a £30million deal in January 2023 with fans happy to see the former Spurs youth product back on home soil.

However, Madueke has not been able to get a solid run in the side and is now open to a loan opportunity in the summer to guarantee game time and help his international credentials.

The winger was keen on the idea in the January window but no move came to fruition due to Pochettino picking others ahead of him and, according to some sources, not seeing him as “ready for a starting spot.”

Noni Madueke open to Chelsea loan exit as Pochettino pressure mounts

There were a number of sides keen in England and abroad, but no move was sanctioned by Chelsea who have had struggles with injuries and were keen to keep the depth of their side for the run in.

Sources say Premier League sides and clubs around Europe would bring plenty of interest in a loan opportunity for Madueke, the same kind of opportunity that seen Ian Maatsen leave the club in the winter window for Borussia Dortmund.

Several players will leave the club in summer as Chelsea again hope to free up financial fair play wiggle room and bring in more top young talent to push them back towards the top of the Premier League table and into the Champions League.

As reported by TEAMtalk last month, the pressure is mounting on manager Pochettino as the club are looking at alternatives to take his place in summer should results see them slip further away from Europe and have another trophy baron campaign.

Chelsea’s FA Cup tie against Leicester City is seen as crucial and could be the deciding factor for the board as they consider a major change in the summer.

