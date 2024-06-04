Chelsea to submit bid for top Arsenal striker target as transfer battle ignites

Arsenal will have to ward off the attention of Chelsea in their pursuit of highly-rated RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Chelsea are on the hunt for a new star striker but they are not alone in their desire to bring in a new number nine. It is the key position in this window for plenty of clubs and Arsenal are set to battle the Blues for one of the market’s hottest names.

Sesko is seen as one of the best young talents in Europe at the moment and his profile suits Chelsea. His agents have been in contact with Blues chiefs again over the past 48 hours and momentum is now building for a bid to be placed, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Sesko has a release clause of around £55million and has been one of the key names on the list for Arsenal this summer.

Sources maintain that the Gunners are still in a strong position for the 21-year-old, and TEAMtalk has learned that he has been impressed with the project being built at the Emirates.

Arsenal the favourites to sign new Chelsea target

There is a belief inside Arsenal that they are a quality forward away from beating Manchester City to the Premier League title. There is also a desire to not overspend this summer and the release clause that the RB Leipzig man has is very attractive because of this.

Leipzig want to hold onto him for another season and have tried to give him a better deal with a higher release clause. However, the chances of him agreeing to that are very low as his representatives are working tirelessly to bring him to the Premier League.

Manchester United are also ones to watch and have been in contact to find out their chances of landing the Slovenian international. They are not seen as strong a prospect at the moment with much heavier work being done by the two London sides.

Paris Saint-Germain are also keen, while Bayern Munich have hosted his agents at multiple games this season. Some sources have stated that Bayern are in a strong position, but Sesko wants to play regularly and he would have to deputise for Harry Kane if he moved to the Allianz Arena.

Sesko played a full 90 minutes on just four occasions in the most recent Bundesliga campaign and the feeling is that he needs to start regularly to take the next step in his career.

