Cole Palmer is set to be the subject of intense transfer speculation this summer after his sensational first season at Chelsea, but the 20-goal forward should not quit the Stamford Bridge club in search of Champions League football.

That’s the verdict of Chelsea legend Joe Cole, who has urged 21-year-old Palmer to become the leader of the new generation of heroes at the west London club. Palmer has been a shining light in a troubled season for Chelsea after his big-money move last summer, with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola facing questions over why he agreed to sell the player who is a strong contender to finish as the Premier League’s leading scorer.

Palmer could go on to emerge as a star for England at this summer’s European Championships and Chelsea could cash in the player and make a hefty profit this summer.

Yet Cole insisted Palmer should grasp the chance to be a talisman for the club as they aim to get back to winning ways.

“First of all, you have to credit Cole Palmer for taking the opportunity to leave Man City when he did and taking his chance at Chelsea,” Cole told TEAMtalk at a TNT Sport event.

“He could have looked at the way Phil Foden’s career has gone and followed that. He could have played 20 games a season for City and built it up from there, but Cole Palmer had a hunger to play football every week.

“Of course, it was a step down to leave the Treble winners and join a club like Chelsea in a time of transition, but he’s taken the chance.

“He’s been extraordinary. He’s lit the place up and if I were in his shoes, I’d want to be the face of the rebirth of Chelsea Football Club as a global force.

“I would stay, of course I would. Chelsea will get back to the top sooner rather than later. They have the finances and the desire to do that, so I’m sure it will happen and Palmer can be the leader of that.”

Joe Cole wants Chelsea, Pochettino to learn from mistakes

Cole went on to suggest Chelsea need to learn from their ‘massive mistakes’ on and off the pitch this season and he believes the club’s hierarchy needs to take a share of the blame for the team’s failings on the pitch after some disastrous transfer deals.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino is under huge pressure in a job that proved to be beyond his predecessors Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and last season’s interim boss Frank Lampard, but with TEAMtalk now exclusively confirming Chelsea’s plan to stick by him, Cole has explained why another change of manager will not solve Chelsea’s woes.

“Huge mistakes have been made over the last three years, no one is denying that,” added the former England star who won three Premier League titles with Chelsea.

“Decisions have been made over the last three years that have had nothing to do with Pochettino, had nothing to do with Frank [Lampard], Graham Potter or Thomas Tuchel.

“Ultimately, a manager’s head is on the block and you know that when you sign up for the job, but we need to see some clear strategy in place moving forward and I hope we see it this summer.

“That’s why I say they need to stick with Pochettino. He needs time. This is a very difficult job working with a lot of young and inexperienced players and they are learning their trade in a big spotlight. Another change of manager would change everything again, but I think Pochettino is doing a good job.”

