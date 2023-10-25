Exclusive: Defender set to leave Chelsea as Liverpool rival Man City interest; Boehly battles Man Utd for replacement

Chelsea are set for another busy transfer window in January as the Todd Boehly-led club continue to spend in order to get back to the top of the Premier League. Despite spending nearly £1 billion over the past year, they are preparing to go once again.

One position that they are keen to do some business in is at left-back, as they try to cover injuries and prepare for outgoings. To that end, TEAMtalk understands that Ian Maatsen is set to leave the club this winter.

Burnley have continued to keep track and are extremely interested in bringing the defender back to Turf Moor, where he spent last season on loan. However, sources state that Maatsen is keen to stay at a top club and the current position of Burnley, who are in the relegation zone, make it a no-go destination for him.

Vincent Kompany saw his club have a £31.5 million bid accepted in the summer, but they were knocked back after the Dutchman told Kompany over the phone that a permanent move to Burnley was not something he wanted, and he was happy to stay and fight for his place at Chelsea.

Manchester City have also kept tabs on Netherlands international and would be interested in a deal should the correct opportunity present itself after speaking with his representatives in July. Nothing moved past a conversation in the summer, however.

Sources also tell us that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to add more quality at left-back and the 21-year-old is an option should they chose to do any business in the coming months.

Chelsea identify two left-back targets

Chelsea have begun the process of replacing Maatsen and have sounded out the conditions of a deal for Inter Milan defender Federico Dimarco. They have spoken directly to the agents of the Italian international who is enjoying a stellar season.

As we recently confirmed, Manchester United are also keen on Dimarco and have been tracking him for a while. However, sources state that Chelsea are leading the race for any potential deal.

Inter would be looking for near £50 million if they are to sanction a transfer for a player who has three years left on his current deal.

Dimarco is not the only target on the radar of Chelsea boss Pochettino and his recruitment team as they are aware that Marc Cucurella is also likely to leave the club at the end of the season.

Boca Juniors youngster Valentin Barco is another who the club have shortlisted, and a deal is open for him to move in the summer of 2024.

Boca are trying to pin down Barco to a new deal with the 19-year-old in the last year of his current contract, and many top clubs including Chelsea are ready to approach the youngster on a pre-contract deal in January.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Chelsea interested in £60m-valued Arsenal star but unlikely to make move in January