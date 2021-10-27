EXCLUSIVE: Dortmund keep tabs on Chelsea trio as star man faces exit

Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund are in contact with Chelsea as they keep tabs on three stars, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Dortmund are searching for new additions as they prepare for the departure of star striker Erling Haaland. The 21-year-old is expected to move on during the summer once his £68million release clause activates. Pretty much all of Europe’s top sides are hoping to land him, including Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel also revealed recently that Chelsea ‘talk about’ the Norwegian bagsman. Indeed, he revealed discussions inside the club about a summer swoop.

Dortmund know that they will need to bolster their forward line in his absence. They are looking to bring in a new centre-forward as well as a winger.

TEAMtalk understands that they are in contact with Chelsea over Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and their former starlet Christian Pulisic.

Dortmund want Chelsea to keep them informed about their availability going forward.

Werner has been debating his future since Lukaku was signed from Inter Milan in August, but he has said that he will keep his focus this term. The German currently operates as Lukaku’s strike partner but is yet to rediscover the form that saw him become RB Leipzig’s main man.

He has managed just one league goal so far this campaign and is currently on the sidelines with injury.

Chelsea return for Eden Hazard is moving closer A possibly Stamford Bridge return for Eden Hazard is reportedly closer than ever, with more updates on Ferland Mendy and Antonio Rudiger.

Hudson-Odoi is highly rated at Chelsea but is struggling to make his mark on the first team. He has made three league appearances thus far, most recently in the 7-0 thrashing of Norwich City.

The winger impressed, scoring the Blues’ second goal, and has a chance to stamp his mark on the team amid Lukaku and Werner’s absences.

Dortmund have interest in him, but Hudson-Odoi has previously received admiring glances from their rivals Bayern Munich.

Is Antonio Conte the right potential Ole Gunnar Solskjaer successor for Man Utd?

Pulisic, meanwhile, has struggled with an ankle injury this season. His only league appearance came on the opening day against Crystal Palace, during which he scored.

The American is hoping for a big impact on his return. However, he is aware of Tuchel’s balancing act in attack due to his depth of options.

Pulisic has a strong relationship with Dortmund as he made his name there. He helped them to win the German cup in 2016-17.

Chelsea looking at Paris Saint-Germain forward

Meanwhile, Goal – citing reports in the Spanish press, claim that Chelsea are interested in PSG’s Mauro Icardi.

The striker has found game time difficult to come by since moving to the French capital in July 2020.

Lionel Messi’s summer arrival pushed him further down the pecking order. Icardi will need a transfer if he is to get back to his best.

That’s where Chelsea come in. They are looking into the possibility of signing the 28-year-old in January.

He could become Lukaku’s partner up front, essentially replacing Werner. However, the Blues will not have it all their own way.

Tottenham, Juventus and AC Milan are all monitoring the situation. They could rival Chelsea for his signature in the winter window.

READ MORE: Tuchel hails miraculous Chelsea recovery as updates given on injured trio