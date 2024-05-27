Exclusive: Enzo Maresca to Chelsea timeline emerges as sporting directors push for Leicester boss

Enzo Maresca is rising up the Chelsea manager wish list

Chelsea sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart are big fans of Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca and would love to make him Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Pochettino may have got Chelsea firing in the final few weeks of the season, but it was not enough to save his job as the two parties went their separate ways last week. While Pochettino has emerged as a strong contender to take charge of Manchester United next, Chelsea are on the hunt for their new manager.

Chelsea have shortlisted several impressive coaches including Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Frank, Kieran McKenna and Ruben Amorim.

On Sunday, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that De Zerbi’s chances of arriving at Stamford Bridge had increased after he made it clear he would like to manage Chelsea.

De Zerbi also feels Chelsea have one of the best squads in the Premier League and that he can win trophies with them.

But De Zerbi will face competition for the managerial hot seat. In a rapidly changing situation, TEAMtalk can now reveal that De Zerbi’s Italian compatriot Maresca is loved by Chelsea chiefs Winstanley and Stewart.

The pair would love to hire Maresca after being impressed by his Championship title-winning campaign with Leicester.

Discussions between Maresca and Chelsea are ongoing and we should know by tonight whether the 44-year-old will be moving to West London.

Next Chelsea manager: Enzo Maresca a prime target

De Zerbi and Frank are both liked by Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali and are in with a shout, but Maresca’s chances are now growing.

McKenna, meanwhile, has been looked at by both Chelsea and Man Utd after he incredibly guided Ipswich Town to back-to-back promotions.

The Northern Irishman would love to become the new Man Utd boss, having coached in their ranks between 2016 and 2021, but he is more likely to replace De Zerbi at Brighton next.

