Todd Boehly is eyeing the profit he could net off Omari Hutchinson

Chelsea are not expected to hang onto winger Omari Hutchinson although TEAMtalk can reveal that the player will get his chance to convince Enzo Maresca to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

Hutchinson enjoyed a productive season out on loan at Ipswich Town and the Tractor Boys are among the clubs that have shown an interest in the Arsenal academy graduate.

Chelsea brought Hutchinson into their youth structures in July 2022, paying an undisclosed but likely minimal compensation fee to Arsenal.

Ipswich Town paid €1m to take Hutchinson on loan last season and he would help them earn promotion to the Premier League.

Chelsea believe that they could get as much as £30m for Hutchinson in the upcoming transfer window with Bundesliga side Stuttgart rivalling Premier League clubs for his services.

Chelsea transfers: Update on Omari Hutchinson future

Hutchinson was training with the Under-21 squad when he was loaned out last season but Chelsea have moved him to the first team upon his return to Stamford Bridge.

He has been training with the team since his loan spell ended as he was meant to be assessed by Mauricio Pochettino before the manager got the sack.

Chelsea have exercised their option to extend Hutchinson’s contract until 2026 which gives them greater leeway in negotiations with suitors and also makes it more likely that they will get the kind of fee they are looking for on his sale.

Despite this extension and the news that he will be given some time to impress incoming manager Maresca, TEAMtalk can confirm Chelsea are believed to be almost entirely set on selling the player on as he would potentially net them a tidy profit. This would in turn improve the Blues’ standing when it comes to FFP and sustainability rules.

Hutchinson has made just two senior appearances for Chelsea and it is now likely that he could depart without adding to that total as his opportunity to impress will almost assuredly be handed out in pre-season.

Dutch clubs Ajax and Feyenoord have also shown an interest in signing a player who has been strongly-linked to several mid-to-lower table Premier League outfits.

Hutchinson started out his time at Ipswich being used as an impact player off the bench but impressive performances set him up to become a regular starter by the end of the campaign.

He started and played the full 90 minutes of Ipswich’s last nine Championship matches and his role in winning them promotion has made him a fan favourite at Portman Road.

