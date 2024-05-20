Chelsea are having discussions about their season and will make a final decision over over manager Mauricio Pochettino in the very near future.

TEAMtalk sources close to the Blues have sent mixed messages regarding the boss but there are some uncomfortable conversations to be had about the season as a whole.

Chelsea did secure European football on the final day of the campaign, however it was not what was fully desired as the squad is seen as good enough by some within the Blues board to having been good enough to achieve a top-four finish and with it secure Champions League football.

That is a contentious point, though, as others within the club believe that asking so much of a young squad, in such a competitive league, was always unrealistic.

It’s a point that Pochettino has made clear, stating that his side would be helped by adding some experienced top-tier talent into the mix.

However, he has so far been denied any players he has requested and the board has not signed off on any of his transfer recommendations.

This adds to the feeling that the Chelsea hierarchy do not fully trust him.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that co-owner Behdad Eghbali was never fully convinced he was the correct man from the start and is yet to be fully sold on the ideas of the Argentine manager.

Chelsea to make Pochettino decision imminently

Eghbali is the man who will make the final decision on Pochettino’s future and some TEAMtalk sources suggest he is open to exploring other avenues.

This is despite Eghbali recognising the improved form in the second half of the season and the fans turning toward supporting the former Spurs boss.

Fan support is not a guarantee of safety, however, with former fan favourite Thomas Tuchel being sacked besides being adored by the Chelsea faithful.

The most concerning thing for Pochettino is the fact the players do not yet know if he is the man who will be leading them next season.

They do enjoy playing for him and there is a belief in the squad he can achieve good things with them.

But, there is also an air of uncertainty and some players have suggested an uncomfortable feeling in the group due to the unknown future.

You cannot write off the 52-year-old even handing in his resignation and sources have been clear if he was to do so, he would be in a new job very very quickly.

He himself is not convinced or happy with some of the Chelsea bosses’ actions and it would be unfair to lay the blame solely at the managers feet.

There are managerial candidates waiting in the wings for the job at Stamford Bridge and Ruben Amorim would be willing to talk to Chelsea should they want to offer him that opportunity.

Kieran Mckenna is also on the club’s radar and it is hard to see Ipswich being able to stop him moving to one of the Premier League’s giants.

Tuesday looks set to be the key day for Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea. As things stand, there is more to suggest that he will not be there next season.

However, we must wait for that final conversation to take place before we know who will be in charge next term.