Chelsea will stick with Mauricio Pochettino this summer despite rumours they are looking at possible managerial replacements, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Chelsea have endured yet another challenging season, as the Blues find themselves trophy-less and battling to try and get a European spot by the end of the campaign. This has brought much criticism from fans and some are demanding a change in the dug out.

Pochettino is in his first season as manager at Stamford Bridge and there has been constant debate over the security of his job.

TEAMtalk sources have continually given the same answer, which is that he is safe and will be evaluated at the end of the season.

The Blues board are keen to make sure they don’t sack another manager too early into what is a long-term plan to take the club back to the top of English football.

Pochettino was hired after a long process in which the board determined him the best man to lead a squad full of young talent and develop them over a number of years.

DON’T MISS: Stunning XI Chelsea could field next season if Pochettino gets his way and classy quartet all sign

There is also some confidence taken from recent results and the fact he has guided Chelsea to the League Cup final and FA Cup semi-finals.

The loss to Liverpool in the League Cup final was seen as embarrassing by some inside the club, but the fact he took the side there was still marked as huge progress.

Chelsea to stick with Mauricio Pochettino

Some officials at Chelsea would be happy to make a change but there is an underlying desire to see the project through and give the Argentinian time to improve the squad further.

A European finish and the fact Pochettino has had his Wembley trips should be enough to secure the 52-year-old’s spot as Chelsea boss for next season.

The manager market is also not the most appealing for Chelsea chiefs, with potential target Ruben Amorim in talks with other Premier League clubs.

Plus, there is a resistance to return to former boss Thomas Tuchel.

Despite a season which has brought plenty of difficulties and disappointments, as things stand, the former Spurs boss will be leading Chelsea out again next term.

READ MORE – Exclusive: Chelsea ‘in contact’ over deal to sign top Man Utd target with Boehly intent on denying Ratcliffe