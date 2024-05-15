Exclusive: Chelsea players’ stance on Mauricio Pochettino sack revealed as Eghbali nears massive call

Members of the Chelsea squad would be disappointed to see Mauricio Pochettino sacked, though the Argentine is expecting to stay in his role as manager this summer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Chelsea have had a disappointing campaign after a first half of the season that was well below the expected standards. They have also been decimated by injuries and there have been many questions over Pochettino’s future.

There is set to be a meeting on Monday between senior figures at the club and Pochettino about their plans for the future, and there has not yet been confirmation that they will stick with the 52-year-old next season.

However, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that there is confidence and positivity from the manager’s camp that he will remain in charge. There has been an improvement in the second half of the campaign and the London side could resultantly qualify for the Europa League.

Blues co-owner Behdad Eghbali will be the man to make the final decision and if there is to be a major change then it will be up to him to greenlight parting ways with Pochettino.

The current manager market could also work in favour of the former Tottenham Hotspur boss, with a number of potential managers being ruled out of contention for the Stamford Bridge hot seat.

Qualifying for the Europa League is imperative for Chelsea as there will be financial ramifications for playing in the Europa Conference League. Should they fail to make it into the Europa League then the pressure would seriously be on Pochettino and the club as a very important summer nears.

The players are enjoying working under Pochettino and would be disappointed not to see him at this summer’s pre-season camp. There is a belief amongst the younger members of the squad that he is improving the team and has been extremely unlucky with injuries.

The board and Pochettino have not had fluid conversations throughout the season and the former centre-back has been in the dark over what is going on behind the scenes. He has been frustrated with the media reports surrounding his future and has had multiple suggestions for signings turned down by the club’s directors.

Sources have stated that they expect him to be in charge next term but if the best solution for all is to part ways then he will have a new job very quickly. Pochettino is very highly rated within the game and TEAMtalk recently revealed that he has admirers at other Premier League clubs.

