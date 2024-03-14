Conor Gallagher is likely to be sold by Chelsea if he cannot agree a new contract, with Spurs waiting to pounce

Conor Gallagher’s future at Chelsea remains uncertain, TEAMtalk can confirm, with Tottenham Hotspur waiting in the wings to pounce if the midfielder is given the green light to leave.

Gallagher will enter the last year of his existing Chelsea deal this summer and early talks have been ongoing to try and nail him down to a new contract and extend his stay at the club.

However, there is a discrepancy over the wage demands and an official offer has not yet been presented to the player.

The club are being pressured by current manager Mauricio Pochettino to keep the England international.

But the uncertainty around the security of the Argentine’s job, as reported by TEAMtalk last month, is also not helping move the process forward with the club considering all options.

Sources have continuously stated that Gallagher is a “Chelsea lad” and has a clear desire to stay at the club he has been at since he was a young boy.

However, like fellow Chelsea academy product Mason Mount who allowed to join Manchester United last summer, if an agreement cannot be found over his salary he will be sold.

Spurs keen on Conor Gallagher with Chelsea future uncertain

Chelsea have made that point clear and will not allow him to leave for free in the summer of 2025 if he does not sign a new deal.

This means he will be sold in the summer and there is one club in particular who will be ready to pounce should the chance arrive.

Tottenham have been constantly monitoring the situation and had early talks dismissed in summer and considered an approach in January but were warned off.

Recruiters at Spurs believe that the 24-year-old is perfect for Ange Postecoglou and the Australian is also a big fan.

They will make an approach and have been keen to do a deal for around £30 million, but that is well short of Chelsea’s current valuation.

Chelsea believe they can get as much as £50million for Gallagher, but that sum is not considered realistic by many within the game.

However, the sale of Mount to Man Utd has given hope to the Chelsea board that they are still able to recoup large fees for a homegrown player in the last year of his deal.

Time will tell what colours Gallagher is wearing next season, but the fact he would represent “pure profit” is extremely tempting to his current bosses.

