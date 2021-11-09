Chelsea and Manchester City are leading the chase for Dinamo Moscow duo Arsen Zakharyan and Konstantin Tyukavin, although the pair are also being pursued by a host of European clubs, TEAMtalk understands.

The teenagers are regarded as two of the most promising players in eastern Europe, having come through the ranks together at Dinamo. Samaran-born Zakharyan is a playmaking attacking midfielder with outstanding vision. He made his debut for Dinamo in 2020 and a year later he was playing for the Russian senior team.

The 18-year-old is considered Russia’s most exciting prospect for a long time, and his play has attracted interest from a host of clubs.

Scouts from all over Europe have been flocking to see him, with interest in Germany particularly big. More than a dozen Bundesliga clubs have watched him – including Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Atalanta, Roma and Inter Milan have also made checks.

But sources within Russia believe the Premier League interest could be the most significant with both City and Chelsea looking at him closely. They are not alone, though, with Everton, Leicester, Brighton and Brentford also compiling impressive reports on him.

Manchester City offer swap deal to Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong Manchester City have reportedly offered Barcelona Raheem Sterling plus £18 million for Frenkie de Jong, with more news on Barcelona's pursuit of Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani.

However, almost every club watching Zakharyan took an interest in his team-mate Konstantin Tyukavin.

The 19-year-old forward has also come through the Dimano system and like Zakharyan, Tyukavin is already a full international and often plays in the number 10 role.

Both players are contracted to Dinamo until 2024.

Shevchenko wants Chelsea playmaker

Meanwhile, New Genoa boss, and former Chelsea striker, Andriy Shevchenko is reportedly weighing up a move for Blues midfielder Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic moved to Stamford Bridge in 2019 from German outfit Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth around £58million. The USA star enjoyed an impressive debut campaign, having 13 goal involvements in 25 Premier League outings.

However, he has hardly featured so far this term, mainly due to an ongoing ankle injury.

That has led to talk that Chelsea may look to offload him, with Genoa emerging as a potential destination.

Shevchenko played 77 times for Chelsea before he left in 2009. He was also the Ukraine manager for five years before recently taking over the Serie A outfit.

Il Secolo XIX (as cited by Sport Witness) reports that Shevchenko has “an eye on” Pulisic. The Stamford Bridge playmaker is said to be “ideal for the 4-3-3 the manager has in mind”.

The report adds that the Blues may be open to a loan. But that is due to Pulisic being “guaranteed first-team football under someone they know well”.

READ MORE: Newcastle director search meets world-class operator who transformed Chelsea