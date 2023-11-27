Exclusive: Pressure firmly on Chelsea boss Pochettino if key target is not achieved this season

Mauricio Pochettino is under increasing pressure at Chelsea and his position could be at risk if Champions League qualification is not achieved this season, TEAMtalk understands.

Chelsea have had a poor start to the Premier League season and fans were subject to yet more disappointment as their side were battered 4-1 by Newcastle at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

That result has led to increased pressure on manager Pochettino with some quarters of support now doubting whether he is the right man for the job.

The plan is for Chelsea to be back in the Champions League by next season but the side are currently languishing in 10th place, 12 points from the top four places.

Despite a huge spend in summer, they are worse off than they were at this point last season and in real risk of missing out on Europe altogether.

The Blues’ hierarchy are sending out a clear message that they back the Argentine despite poor displays and they will give him time to fix the issues plaguing his team.

However, our sources at the club have been steadfast in their view that pressure will mount if Champions League qualification becomes unattainable.

The fallout from the Newcastle defeat also saw the former Tottenham boss say he would not give the players a day off and they would be straight back in training.

This, however, did not happen and the squad have had two days off as scheduled, causing more confusion among those close to the club.

Chelsea hierarchy will back Pochettino in January window

Chelsea’s players are aware of the major flaws that have been on show this season but really enjoy working under Pochettino and hope to turn their poor season around and move forward with the 51-year-old in charge.

The owners are patient and will give any manager as much time as possible, as shown with former boss Graham Potter, who lasted far longer than expected.

The American ownership believe in their plan and think they have the best manager to develop the young talent that fills their ranks.

The Chelsea manager will be given time and is preparing for the January transfer window, with a striker being the main priority for the club.

They are also set to welcome Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia into the fold after injury and that has brought much excitement within Cobham.

Nkunku signed for Chelsea from RB Leipzig in the summer and sources say he has already shown his talent and ability in the short time he has been able to train with the side due to a knee injury picked up in August.

Pochettino took over on July 1 this year after a spell at Paris Saint-German and signed a deal until the summer of 2025.

