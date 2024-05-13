Exclusive: Chelsea rivals queue up for Mauricio Pochettino, with manager frustrated by two issues

Mauricio Pochettino will be able to find a new job quickly if he is sacked by Chelsea, as TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that some of the Blues’ Premier League competitors are monitoring his situation.

Pochettino arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer following a turbulent 2022-23 season, during which Chelsea fired two managers. After the Chelsea board gave Graham Potter a huge five-year contract, they decided to err on the side of caution with Pochettino by giving him a two-year deal with the option of a further year.

Chelsea have endured another eventful season under Pochettino, having enjoyed some great results but also put in some very poor performances.

Three wins on the bounce have moved Chelsea up to seventh in the Premier League table, behind sixth-placed Newcastle United only on goal difference. The Blues could deprive Manchester United of European football for next season, something Chelsea fans would love.

However, Pochettino has also been tipped for the sack on several occasions when things have not been going well for the West London outfit. The 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal last month showed Chelsea officials how far off they are from challenging for league titles again.

At the end of the campaign, the Chelsea hierarchy will sit down with Pochettino and make a final decision on whether he should remain in charge.

Should Chelsea wield the axe, then sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the 52-year-old will swiftly find a new job. Two unnamed Prem sides are keeping tabs on Pochettino in case he is available to land for free.

There are two factors which could drive the Argentine away from Chelsea, too. Pochettino feels he has been judged unfairly by the UK media, while he has also been disappointed by the lack of communication between himself and the board.

Mauricio Pochettino could join Chelsea rival

Pochettino will bring up that second concern during the meeting with the Chelsea hierarchy this summer.

Some sections of the Chelsea fanbase will be happy to see Pochettino leave, as they have struggled to forgive his past with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Although, other Chelsea supporters will feel that he needs to be given time to develop the young squad, even if the team has underperformed this season.

While talk about the manager’s future rumbles on, Chelsea are stepping up their summer transfer plans by negotiating the capture of a Brazilian attacker.

