Exclusive: Roberto De Zerbi shoots up Chelsea manager list amid huge double update

Roberto De Zerbi has now emerged as a leading candidate to become the new Chelsea manager after he made it clear he is ready to take the job, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

De Zerbi had been in charge of Brighton since September 2022 but earlier this month he announced his decision to leave the Seagulls. De Zerbi had loved his time on the south coast but did not feel he could help develop the Brighton team any further.

Due to the Italian’s Brighton departure, none of his potential suitors will have to pay his full release clause to land him. However, as part of`1 the exit agreement between De Zerbi and Brighton, the club will still be due a significant compensation fee when the 44-year-old joins another side.

While the Chelsea board has been divided over the potential appointment of De Zerbi, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Friday that he had been included on a four-man shortlist of possible replacements for Mauricio Pochettino. That list also included Ruben Amorim, Enzo Maresca and Kieran McKenna.

While some Chelsea officials are unsure about De Zerbi, Blues co-owner Behdad Eghbali is a big fan of him, and the billionaire will ultimately be the one to decide on Pochettino’s successor.

TEAMtalk can now reveal that De Zerbi has firmly signalled he wants to take the reigns at Stamford Bridge during discussions with Chelsea decision-makers.

De Zerbi is in a strong position to become the new Chelsea boss. He is not the only manager under consideration though, as Chelsea remain big admirers of Maresca and McKenna. Brentford’s Thomas Frank is in with a shout, too.

But De Zerbi is confident he can get the job, and not only that, he feels he can achieve big things in West London. Sources state that De Zerbi believes Chelsea have one of the best squads in the Premier League.

De Zerbi thinks that if he can get the Chelsea team to click for a full season then they will achieve top four finishes and win major silverware.

