Exclusive: Victor Osimhen greenlights huge Chelsea move despite Pochettino exit; Saudi transfer shut down

Victor Osimhen is fully focused on joining Chelsea even though Mauricio Pochettino has left his role as manager, while the Blues are well ahead of Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi clubs in the race for the striker, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

After months of speculation about his future, Pochettino left Stamford Bridge by mutual consent on Tuesday night. Pochettino feels he has left Chelsea in a good position to improve next season, while Blues chiefs want a new manager to come in and take the side to the next level.

While Pochettino could replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, Chelsea are eyeing up Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna – coincidentally a former Man Utd coach – to fill their vacant Stamford Bridge hot seat.

Despite Pochettino’s departure, some of Chelsea’s transfer plans are unlikely to change.

First of all, club officials know they need to make a huge investment to strengthen the attack, and the main target remains Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian striker – whose release clause is €130m (£111m) – will leave Napoli in the summer and he desires to play in the Premier League next year, wearing a Chelsea shirt.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Osimhen has already given his informal approval for a possible move to the Blues. Only some aspects of his prospective seven-year contract with Chelsea need to be discussed. Chelsea are willing to pay the centre-forward slightly more than what he earns at Napoli.

Nothing is signed, but after many months of contacts between Chelsea and the 25-year-old, his will is clear and he wants to become a key player for Chelsea. An agreement on personal terms is not far away and the parties will continue to talk in the coming days.

Chelsea transfers: Victor Osimhen swoop edges closer

Between the clubs, however, there is still a lot to do. Through intermediaries, Chelsea are trying to understand Napoli’s demands.

Todd Boehly’s side are also planning a round of meetings with the Italian club to discuss the economic details and the possibility of including talented young players in the deal to lower the cost.

So far, Napoli have been adamant that they are not open to reducing the price and that they only want cash. At the same time, Chelsea have to manage some exits before fully focusing on Osimhen and trying to make a determined effort for him.

In case they cannot strike an agreement with Napoli, Chelsea consider Benjamin Sesko as a possible alternative to Osimhen. Although, the race for the RB Leipzig man is hot, with Arsenal very much interested.

Returning to Osimhen, Paris Saint-Germain are another club interested in him, but to date they have not yet made any concrete contacts with his entourage. PSG also have different targets in mind as they look to replace Kylian Mbappe.

There is no chance Osimhen will go to Saudi Arabia either, as he prefers a switch to the Premier League over all other destinations.

