Exit-linked Chelsea star wants crunch Maresca talks over his place as new signing complicates things

Levi Colwill wants to be the starting centre-back at Chelsea

The Chelsea star is reportedly planning to speak to new boss Enzo Maresca to guarantee his place in the side after a new signing complicated things.

Maresca will have some tough decisions to come to terms with early on in his tenure at Stamford Bridge. One of the biggest is regarding midfield man Conor Gallagher.

He has frequently been linked with an exit from Chelsea, given the suggestion that the club need to sell, and he’s a saleable asset that goes down as pure profit, so is one of the easiest ways of making good money.

While it was recently reported the Blues’ need to sell is not actually as pressing as it was previously, the midfielder is still being linked with moves away, and it’s been suggested Maresca might have no say in if he stays or goes.

Another Chelsea star who is being linked with the exit door is centre-back Colwill.

He is on the radar of Liverpool, and TEAMtalk sources recently stated he’d be open to moving to Bayern Munich.

And his future could be put further into doubt soon.

Indeed, it’s believed the defender is planning talks with new boss Maresca over his future.

Colwill ready for crunch Maresca talks

It’s said Colwill is looking for guarantees that he’ll be a starting centre-back next season.

In the campaign just gone, his duties were split between there and left-back, but the Englishman has spent the majority of his career to this point in the centre.

And while it’s not clear, given recent reports have suggested he could look for a way out, that may be accelerated if he does not get the answer he is after.

And that centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo has just signed could complicate things.

Tosin wants game time

Indeed, he has moved to the club on the premise that he’ll be given ample game time.

So if he is given it at the expense of Colwill, the Englishman could look for the door.

At the moment, it’s believed said that Wesley Fofana and Colwill will be the preferred partnership.

But that won’t become clear until the season, and Maresca therefore has time to change his mind on things.

