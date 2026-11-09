Chelsea make big decision on selling £30m star as Liverpool transfer door swings wide open

Malo Gusto is ready to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window, with the club also open to the possibility of his departure, TEAMtalk understands.

The France international has slipped down the pecking order under Xabi Alonso and has found himself on the fringes of the first-team picture, having made only three Premier League starts so far this season, totalling just 308 minutes when factoring in his four substitute appearances.

Gusto’s situation has been complicated by Chelsea’s summer recruitment, with the club bringing in Italian right-back Marco Palestra, while academy graduate Josh Acheampong has also been utilised to great effect during Reece James’ injury absence.

Even with James now ruled out until the New Year, we understand Gusto is keen to move on in search of regular first-team football, and Chelsea could be prepared to listen to offers.

The 23-year-old attracted interest from Manchester City during the summer, with his former manager Enzo Maresca keen to reunite with him at the Etihad.

City remain interested in Gusto, although it remains to be seen whether they will have the ability to bring in new players during the January window – with punishment looming in their financial case.

Liverpool also made enquiries about the defender in the summer, while Tottenham Hotspur were among the other Premier League clubs to explore his availability. Both could yet emerge as potential destinations if Gusto’s situation at Stamford Bridge continues to develop in the coming weeks and particularly with the Reds open to signing a specialist right-back in 2027 owing to their own well-publicised issues with the position and amid doubts that the Reds will fork out to sign Ronald Araujo on a permanent basis.

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Malo Gusto not short of suitors as Chelsea decision looms

However, if Liverpool do press the button on that deal, they will not have things all their own way, with the interest in Gusto not restricted to England, and with several European clubs also keeping tabs on the Frenchman.

Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Como and RB Leipzig are among those to have shown an interest, giving Gusto a number of potential routes away from West London.

Chelsea are aware of the growing interest and are open to the prospect of a January exit.

Gusto joined Chelsea from Lyon in January 2023 on an initial loan deal, before the Blues made the deal permanent for a fee of around £30million the following summer.

The right-back has made 144 appearances for Chelsea since joining, providing valuable cover for James when the England international has been regularly out injured.

However, Gusto has found minutes more difficult to come by this season.

The Frenchman has started just three of Chelsea’s 10 Premier League matches so far, with Palestra and Acheampong now also competing with him for game time.

A new challenge away from Stamford Bridge could therefore be best for Gusto, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Man City, Liverpool or Tottenham formalise their interest with an offer in January.

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