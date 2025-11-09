Chelsea are reportedly set to rival Manchester City and Barcelona for one of Crystal Palace’s most important players, who is arguably one of the Premier League’s best in his position.

The Blues picked up a big three points after beating a struggling Wolves side 3-0 on Saturday, which has reduced the gap with league leaders Arsenal to six points.

Chelsea brought in some exciting players over the summer – Joao Pedro, Estevao, Liam Delap, and Alejandro Garnacho to name just a few – but Enzo Maresca already has one eye on the January window.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea have set their sights on signing Crystal Palace right-back Daniel Munoz, but face competition from Man City and Barcelona.

The 29-year-old Colombian international is solid in defence but also effective going forward, with one goal and two assists in 10 Premier League appearances so far this term (before Palace’s clash against Brighton today).

Munoz is arguably one of the best full-backs in Europe on his day, and his performances for Palace have captured the attention of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

The report claims that a bid of €30m (£26.4m / $34.7m) would be enough to lure Munoz from Palace in January – though you have to question whether that is accurate, given his importance to Oliver Glasner’s side…

Barcelona are the biggest threat to Crystal Palace – sources

Chelsea are always on the lookout for players who can improve their squad – but whether they actually need a new right-back is debatable.

Club captain Reece James, despite being plagued by injuries in recent seasons, remains a key part of Maresca’s squad. And Mal Gusto has also played well this term – scoring his first ever goal for the Blues in their win over Wolves yesterday.

At 29 years old, Munoz is also a little older than the usual profile Chelsea go for when signing players, so we need to take the links with a pinch of salt.

Man City, however, are certainly on the hunt for a new right-back in January. They have never really replaced Kyle Walker, and midfielder Matheus Nunes has been playing there a lot despite his natural position being in midfield.

Munoz could be a player Pep Guardiola looks at. But TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones revealed on November 6 that Sporting CP right-back Ivan Fresneda remains a top target for the Cityzens, so he is another to keep an eye on.

The main threat to Palace, with regards to Munoz’s future, undoubtedly comes from Barcelona.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on October 13 that Barcelona are indeed “huge fans” of the Palace full-back.

Crystal Palace, however, are resolute in their stance. With Munoz contracted until 2028 and a club option to extend for an additional year, the club is under no immediate pressure to sell.

It would therefore take a big offer – almost certainly north of the €30m figure reported – to lure him from Selhurst Park in January.

Latest Chelsea news: Double striker update

Meanwhile, LaLiga striker Karl Etta Eyong has dropped a major hint that he is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge, amid interest from the Blues, Manchester United, Barca and Man City.

“It would be a dream for me to play for Chelsea,” the Levante star said in a recent interview.

In other news, Chelsea are being linked with a move for Juventus striker Jonathan David.

The 25-year-old scored on his Juventus debut, but has since drawn a blank in his next 12 appearances. Now, Italian outlets are claiming he could be cut adrift in January.

