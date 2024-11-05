Enzo Fernandez is on the radar of both Inter Milan and Barcelona amid his struggle for minutes

Inter Milan and Barcelona have reportedly joined Real Madrid in the hunt for Enzo Fernandez, as the Chelsea midfielder has no intention of ‘sitting on the bench for months’ if his slide down the pecking order continues.

Fernandez, one of the Blues’ most expensive signings at nearly £107million in 2023, is struggling for minutes at the moment. He’s sat on the bench for the last three Premier League games, only making late substitute appearances in each of them.

Amid his struggle to get on the pitch, it seems he could choose to take action.

The Sun reports that though Fernandez is ready to fight for his place under Enzo Maresca, he has ‘no intention of sitting on the bench for months’ if he continues to fall down the pecking order.

And given his struggle for minutes could push him towards the door, he is on the radar of some big European sides.

The report states that Inter Milan and Barcelona are both monitoring Fernandez’s situation.

It’s suggested both would be willing to make ‘an audacious swoop’ for him, with his future uncertain.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea readying brutal sale of superstar with Boehly taking action after Maresca comments

Real Madrid given competition

It was reported on October 31 that Real Madrid were plotting the signing of the midfielder, who it was believed could seek an exit from Chelsea amid his dwindling role.

They would reportedly either lodge an £84million bid, or offer up Aurelien Tchouameni in place of some of that money.

It comes after Chelsea boss Maresca suggested Fernandez’s arrival fee at the club – before the manager arrived – was immaterial, and he preferred to play Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo as they bring other qualities to the midfield.

“They are human beings and if you pay £100m that is not my problem,” he said.

“You want to buy me then you pay that money. That does not mean that every game you have to be the best. At the end of the day they are football players and they cannot always be at the top level.

“At this moment Enzo is not playing but there is no problem with Enzo. The noise about Enzo is because clubs pay so much money for them, people expect they will always be the best. That is not so.

“The only reason he is not playing is just because the physicality I prefer is from Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.”

Chelsea round-up: Big inbounds possible

Potential exits aside, Chelsea are looking to sign some big-name players of their own. Victor Osimhen remains high on the list, though competition with Galatasaray is possible, with the Turkish outfit now attempting to sign the striker permanently after his loan move.

Chelsea have also been made aware that Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen will cost £35million, and the Foxes have no plans to lose him mid-season.

TEAMtalk understands that the Blues are one of the clubs courting Andrija Maksimovic, who is starring for Red Star Belgrade.

Vinicius Jr is another potential explosive arrival, with Chelsea tracking him at the moment.

Fernandez an expensive asset

TEAMtalk’s features expert Nathan Egerton has previously looked into Chelsea’s most expensive signings, explaining their journey to Stamford Bridge.

There, you can read about Fernandez, and where he ranks among the club’s other expensive assets.

READ HERE: The most expensive Chelsea signings of all time, featuring five Todd Boehly deals