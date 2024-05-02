Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is ready to go all out when replacing Mauricio Pochettino this summer, with reports claiming he could sensationally bring Antonio Conte back to the club.

Pochettino had been under pressure before the clash against London rivals Arsenal on April 23, though Chelsea looked set to stick with him. The Blues felt that he could turn things around next season and that some progress had been made as they had reached the League Cup final and FA Cup semis.

However, the brutal 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Mikel Arteta’s side changed all that. It once again demonstrated just how far Chelsea are off challenging Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool for future Premier League titles.

While Chelsea are wary of sacking another coach and having to start a new managerial era (again), they feel there are other top managers who would help speed up the club’s ambitious project.

Indeed, on April 24, sources revealed to TEAMtalk that some inside Stamford Bridge feel Pochettino is a ‘dead man walking’.

Chelsea have been linked with an incredible move for former boss Jose Mourinho. But he is not the only ex-Chelsea manager being linked with the job, as Conte is now in the frame.

DON’T MISS – Chelsea transfers: Major Victor Osimhen update revealed with claims of PSG ‘agreement’ debunked

According to Italian outlet La Repubblica, Boehly is ‘dreaming big’ ahead of the summer and wants to make a statement with his next managerial capture.

As such, the American billionaire is ready to ‘do everything’ to convince Conte on a stunning return to West London. This includes an ‘important offer’, which will likely include a huge wage proposal that is far more than Pochettino is currently earning.

Next Chelsea manager: Contact made over huge return

Chelsea officials have supposedly made contact with Conte’s entourage to find out whether he would be open to such a move. Boehly is waiting to hear the Italian’s response ‘in the coming weeks’.

Chelsea are not alone in admiring Conte, as Serie A giants Napoli and AC Milan are both keeping tabs on his situation.

The 54-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Tottenham Hotspur by mutual consent in March 2023.

Conte reuniting with Chelsea would certainly be a huge twist, given his past there. He first arrived at Stamford Bridge in July 2016 and enjoyed a fantastic debut season, helping Chelsea win the Premier League title and reach the FA Cup final, where they lost to Arsenal.

In the 2017-18 season, Conte guided Chelsea to FA Cup glory, though they fell down to fifth in the table and failed to qualify for the Champions League. The Blues went on to sack Conte and replace him with compatriot Maurizio Sarri.

Conte notably got Chelsea firing again in his first season by changing the team’s formation to a 3-4-3. It would be interesting to see how Chelsea’s current crop of young players would adapt to his style.

Although, given the fact the former midfielder is intent on winning trophies straight away, he could become frustrated with the time it takes the Chelsea youngsters to develop into top-class stars.

READ MORE – Exclusive: Chelsea ‘make contact’ with incredible Dutch midfielder; Arsenal also big admirers