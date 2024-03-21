Extraordinary Chelsea star speaking with likely next club ‘almost every week’, with summer exit locked in

Where Thiago Silva will play next season is becoming clear

Thiago Silva is certain to leave Chelsea this summer and the sporting director of one of his former clubs has strongly hinted who he’ll line up for next season.

Silva, 39, has enjoyed the type of longevity in his career that the vast bulk of professional footballers can only dream of. The classy Brazilian may have slowed down this term, though it’s important to note he was named Chelsea Player of the Year and Chelsea Players’ Player of the Year just last season.

Silva has operated at an exceedingly high level for roughly two decades. However, no footballer can maintain those lofty high standards forever and Silva tumbled down the pecking order of late.

The centre-half hasn’t featured for Chelsea since February 12, with Mauricio Pochettino favouring various other partners including Levi Colwill and Trevoh Chalobah to play alongside Axel Disasi.

FEATURE: Seven players Pochettino must rely on to avoid Chelsea sack: Fernandez, Palmer, Petrovic…

Silva’s contract at Stamford Bridge expires this summer and the Guardian claimed in February a new deal will NOT be offered.

Given Silva is no longer front and centre in Pochettino’s plans, it would take a remarkable turnaround for Silva to still be at Chelsea next season.

Now, according to the sporting director of Brazilian side Fluminense, Silva is in talks with his former club “almost every week.”

Silva to finish with a flourish at Fluminense?

A return to Brazil and Fluminense in particular who Silva has been on the books of twice has long been touted.

Silva was in Fluminense’s youth set-up between 1998-2000 and starred for the side between 2006-09 (initially on loan and subsequently after signing outright).

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, Fluminense director Fred admitted bringing Silva back to the club to round out his career is the “dream” scenario. He also confirmed Fluminense’s president is in frequent contact with Silva.

“Thiago Silva has been a dream of ours for a long time, the president talks to him almost every week,” said Fred.

“Thiago has a contract in England, we’re rooting for him, I personally am a friend of his, and I’m a big fan of his character, and he deserves all the best.

“He knows that here the doors are wide open for him to return.”

READ MORE: Two MLS clubs cited as Chelsea prepare to sell divisive England international

Fred clarified an agreement between Fluminense and Silva is not yet in place. Nonetheless, with Silva’s Chelsea deal expiring this summer, the defender must sign with a new club if he’s to continue his storied playing career.

“There’s nothing [imminent]. We have to be careful not to put pressure on Thiago,” continued Fred.

“The fans love Thiago, we love Thiago, and Thiago loves Fluminense.

“One day it’s inevitable, it will happen, it’s the player’s wish, the club’s wish and we hope it happens as soon as possible.”

Silva has lifted 29 major honours in his club career, with the vast bulk of those coming at PSG.

The Champions League eluded the Brazilian while in Paris, though Silva scratched that itch when winning the UCL in his first year with Chelsea (2020/21).

DON’T MISS: Chelsea urged to snap up Real Madrid duo on free transfers in game-changing double swoop