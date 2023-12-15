Fabrizio Romano bursts rumoured Chelsea transfer, with different deal far likelier to succeed instead

Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on a shock Chelsea transfer involving Bayern Munich, with the trusted reporter reaffirming a different deal in the same position is far likelier to go through.

It’s been the same old story for Chelsea this season, with a huge outlay on summer signings once again not translating into positive results on the field.

Chelsea currently sit 12th in the Premier League table. But for Everton’s 10-point deduction they’d be a place lower.

Qualifying for the Champions League already looks out of reach. Indeed, the Blues are currently closer to the relegation zone (10 points) than they are to fourth spot (14 points).

Mauricio Pochettino has publicly called on the club to open the chequebook once again next month. However, top tier additions may only be viable if the transfer budget is bolstered through player exits.

TEAMtalk has learned a high calibre striker is wanted amid continued links to Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen. The latter is primed to sign a new contract with Napoli that per Fabrizio Romano, is expected to contain a whopping €130m (£111.6m) release clause.

All manner of squad players such as Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella, Ian Maatsen, Conor Gallagher, Noni Madueke and Armando Broja have been tipped for exits to free up space and funds.

However, the surprising name of Axel Disasi has also been mentioned amid reports Bayern Munich are ready to pounce.

Disasi leaving Stamford Bridge next month would unquestionably be a shock, not least because he’s a regular starter.

The 25-year-old France international has been Thiago Silva’s usual partner at centre-half this season. Disasi has also deputised at right-back during Reece James’ various absences through injury and suspension.

Disasi has thus far proven one of Chelsea’s more competent signings in the Todd Boehly era. The Blues didn’t break the bank either when paying Monaco a relatively modest £38.5m in August.

Now, speaking to Caught Offside, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed talk of Disasi being ousted is wide of the mark.

Disasi exit unlikely; Chalobah can leave – Romano

Instead, the reporter doubled down on claims Disasi’s fellow centre-back Trevoh Chalobah is far likelier to leave next month.

“I have to say I’m not aware of anything changing with Axel Disasi’s situation, despite rumours that he could already be a candidate to leave the club in January,” said Romano.

“Disasi only joined in the summer but is already being linked with Bayern Munich, though I still think the likely defender to leave Chelsea is Trevoh Chalobah for the January window.

“Chelsea are looking at centre-backs but I’d not link that to Disasi.”

Chalobah admired by underfire Prem boss

Chalobah, 24, hasn’t made a single appearance for the Blues this season. Silva, Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Levi Colwill have all been preferred by Pochettino. Elsewhere, Wesley Fofana will be added to the mix when eventually returning from knee surgery.

Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and Tottenham all registered interest in Chalobah over the summer, though a move obviously did not come to pass.

The outcome may well be different in January, with TEAMtalk revealing Chalobah has a huge admirer in Nottingham Forest boss, Steve Cooper.

Cooper is under pressure at Forest amid a series of bad results, though has been linked with taking the Crystal Palace job if Roy Hodgson is given his marching orders too.

Chalobah could conceivably wind up at Selhurst Park under the tutelage of Cooper. Chalobah’s arrival would also ensure Palace aren’t caught short if and when the time comes to cash in on Marc Guehi.

Liverpool, Man Utd and Tottenham are all eyeing the £60m-rated England international for next summer.

