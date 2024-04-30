Chelsea have been told that discussions over the future of Xavi Simons will take place over the summer after we exclusively revealed that the on-loan PSG attacking midfielder has been the subject of an enquiry from ambitious Blues co-owner Todd Boehly.

The American took charge of Chelsea in summer 2022, the figurehead of the BlueCo group which also includes Clearlake Capital – compromising of Behdad Eghbali and Jose E. Feliciano – as well as other partners, including Mark Walter and Hansjorg Wyss. And having splashed out over £1bn in transfer fees in that time, the new owners cannot be accused of lacking ambition.

However, despite the lavish spending, little has gone right for Chelsea in that time, who finished in a lowly 12th place last season and now look set to only marginally better that with the Blues currently sat ninth with five games left to play.

Indeed, with speculation over Mauricio Pochettino’s future never far from the headlines it remains to be seen if the Argentine will be given the green light to continue as manager next season. To that end, their recent 5-0 hammering at Arsenal led to renewed doubts over his future with many at Stamford Bridge now believing the 52-year-old is a dead man walking.

Either way, preparations for the 2024/25 season are already underway with TEAMtalk exclusively revealing on Monday that the Blues have been in contact with the agent of PSG man Simons over a prospective summer switch to Stamford Bridge.

DON’T MISS ~ Exclusive: Chelsea ‘make contact’ with incredible Dutch midfielder; Arsenal also big admirers

Simons has caught the eye this season during a season-long loan spell with RB Leipzig. Signed initially as the replacement for Christopher Nkunku – who himself joined Chelsea – Simons has effortlessly filled his void and has enjoyed an outstanding season for the Bundesliga side.

Chelsea transfers: Romano provides update on Xavi Simons links

So far this season, Simons has scored nine goals and added a further 15 assists from 41 appearances. That form has earned him plenty of admirers and sources close to TEAMtalk have now revealed that has led to an enquiry into his services from Chelsea, who are very much keen to acquire his services.

However, Romano insists PSG have not yet decided what yet to do with their loanee and has revealed that, while a decision on his future could lead to his sale – and certainly for a significant profit on their initial €6m investment – talks will take place over the summer as they decide the best course of action for the 21-year-old.

“Despite links with Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain will decide on Xavi Simons’ future at the end of the season, conversations will take place in the next weeks,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Nothing is concrete at this stage, I’m told; Leipzig told PSG that they’d love to keep Xavi on loan for one more year, but it’s up to PSG now and I’m told the player will also be involved in the decision.”

However, his sale is also not ruled out, especially with the Ligue 1 giants knowing the player’s stock has never been higher. And if they did decide to cash in, there would likely be plenty of suitors with Arsenal also big admirers of the 13-times capped Netherlands international.

Alternatively, PSG could yet decide to intergrate Simons into their side next season. Luis Enrique and Co are preparing for the departure of Kylian Mbappe this summer and Simons, while not a direct replacement, could be utlised in a new set-up by the Ligue 1 giants next season.

DID YOU SEE? Cole Palmer: Chelsea star more efficient than Haaland as 10 remarkable stats show why he’s signing of season