Mamadou Sarr is set to become the latest signing at Chelsea

Chelsea are close to officially completing a deal for another young talent after Fabrizio Romano confirmed they are set to sign one of Ligue 1’s rising stars.

The Blues have searched within their multi-club ownership for inspiration and now Strasbourg’s Mamadou Sarr is set to be the latest addition to the club.

Upon completion of the imminent deal, he will remain at the French club under manager Liam Rosenior until the end of the season before then joining up with the senior Chelsea squad in time for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Taking to X to confirm the latest news, Romano wrote: ‘Chelsea agree to sign Mamadou Sarr from BlueCo group club Strasbourg for next season 25/26.

‘Package worth €15m add-ons included, deal set to be sealed as @FabriceHawkins reported. 2005 born centre back has already agreed to the move.’

With Chelsea’s owners focused on a long-term project and vision, Romano has also confirmed that Sarr has been targeted and identified for those reasons.

‘Chelsea see Mamadou Sarr as key part of the long-term project at centre back. Deal will cost up to €15m with add-ons, long term contract also agreed with Sarr and his representatives.

‘2005 born CB stays at Strasbourg on loan; then joining #CFC for Clubs’ World Cup.’

Sarr will be one of a few players to join the Chelsea squad at that time as South American duo Kendry Paez and Estevao Willian will join in the summer as well from Independiente Del Valle and Palmeiras respectively.

Originally developing at Lyon, Sarr has only registered a total of 36 senior career appearances for RWD Molenbeek, Lyon and Strasbourg but he has impressed as a key starter for Rosenior’s side this season.

Chelsea want Dortmund winger; Veiga wanted by Juventus

Renato Veiga could be set to leave Chelsea in a permanent deal this month as Italian side Juventus have opened talks over a move.

While Juve is seeking a loan move, Chelsea could push to make a permanent deal according to the report but Borussia Dortmund also remain involved in talks after previously submitting an offer.

In terms of incomings, Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens has become a target for the Blues who are hoping to beat both Liverpool and Manchester United to his signing.

The English winger, 20, has impressed this season with 11 goals and five assists in 26 matches and Chelsea are said to have made a formal enquiry.

