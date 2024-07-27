Chelsea have sent an offer to Villarreal for Filip Jorgensen

Chelsea have agreed a fee for their seventh signing of the summer, Fabrizio Romano has revealed, and should all go to plan from here Filip Jorgensen will be their new goalkeeper – after it was claimed he was not actually their first-choice target.

Romano has confirmed that Chelsea have struck an agreement with Villarreal to sign the Denmark international, revealing that the fee will be €24.5m (£20.7m). A long-term contract is waiting at Stamford Bridge for Jorgensen.

TEAMtalk revealed in May that new Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca wasn’t happy with the goalkeeping options he was inheriting and that Jorgensen was one of the names on their shortlist of potential upgrades.

That interest has developed over the past few weeks and Chelsea have made their move recently, with Jorgensen’s arrival now close to the finishing line.

We reported yesterday that Jorgensen was likely to sign for Chelsea this weekend and that is turning out to be the case.

Romano – who previously claimed Maresca was happy with Robert Sanchez, despite our reporting to the contrary – has used his ‘here we go’ catchphrase to confirm that Jorgensen is set for Chelsea.

The 22-year-old will become their seventh signing of the summer after the additions of Omari Kellyman, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Renato Veiga and Caleb Wiley.

Chelsea have also wrapped up a deal for Boca Juniors centre-back Aaron Anselmino, but he will be staying in Argentina on loan for the rest of the calendar year.

The past two summers under Chelsea’s current owners – led by Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali – have been high-spending and this year is turning out to be no different as they back their new head coach.

Jorgensen will become the fourth goalkeeper Chelsea have signed under the current regime, following Sanchez, Djordje Petrovic and Gabriel Slonina.

Was Jorgensen plan B for Chelsea?

However, he may not be the goalkeeper Maresca would have been happiest with. In fact, it’s been claimed by Bold that the Chelsea boss initially preferred a different Danish shot-stopper.

The player in question is Mads Hermansen, who helped Maresca’s Leicester City win promotion to the Premier League as Championship winners last season.

According to the report, Maresca wanted Hermansen to follow him, just like midfielder Dewsbury-Hall has, but Leicester’s asking price was too high.

Indeed, Bold claims signing Hermansen would have cost Chelsea £40m, around double what they are managing to get Jorgensen for.

They will hope to have ended up with the better option after struggling to settle on a trusted no.1 over the past few seasons.

Jorgensen made more saves than any other goalkeeper in LaLiga last season, making 143 stops and keeping six clean sheets.

Now, he just needs to complete the formalities of his Chelsea move, such as a medical.

