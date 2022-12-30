Fabrizio Romano confirms third Chelsea signing for 2023 at ‘final stages’ after enthusiastic defender agrees personal terms

Chelsea are on the verge of bringing Benoit Badiashile to the Premier League after agreeing terms with the Monaco defender, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Badiashile has been linked with a transfer to the Premier League recently, most likely with Chelsea, although there have been warnings of a potential threat from Manchester United in recent hours. But the interest from Chelsea has always appeared to be more concrete.

For example, earlier this month, respected reporter David Ornstein revealed that Badiashile was at the top of Chelsea’s shortlist as they searched for a left-footed centre-back to add to their squad.

All of Chelsea’s other options at centre-back currently – Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah and Cesar Azpilicueta – favour their right feet instead.

Therefore, Badiashile could bring balance to their backline. And it seems they have been making clear progress in their attempts to sign him.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal for Badiashile to become a Chelsea player is at the “final stages”.

Romano has claimed that personal terms are “in place” between the club and player, who “wants” the move to Stamford Bridge.

With that in mind, according to the Italian journalist, “all parties feel it will be done soon”. Romano is expecting to be able to give his customary “here we go” confirmation in the not-too-distant future.

Badiashile is on course to become Chelsea’s third signing for 2023 after the already announced deal to sign striker David Datro Fofana and the expected imminent arrival of midfielder Andrey Santos.

Badiashile to address Chelsea balance at the back

It will be the 21-year-old’s first experience of playing in the Premier League after his 135 appearances for Monaco.

This season, the France under-21 international has played 16 times in all competitions, scoring twice. Soon, he could be ready for a change of scenery.

Chelsea are expected to have to invest fairly heavily to sign Badiashile, whose Monaco contract is due to last until 2024. Estimations of his price tag have ranged between £35million and £50million.

And despite only the top three in the Premier League at present having conceded more goals than Chelsea so far this season, there is a feeling that the addition of a left-footed centre-back will make their defensive department more reliable.

There are already doubts about the future of Koulibaly, who only arrived in the summer from Napoli. Despite his strong reputation, the Senegal international is yet to win over new coach Graham Potter, according to reports.

Therefore, Chelsea are ready to evolve their backline further. It could also mean that Marc Cucurella is able to play in his natural position of left-back more often after sometimes having to cover centrally.

Cucurella is another summer signing who has struggled to replicate the form he showed with his previous club, Brighton, since making the move to west London.

Therefore, Potter will be eager to find the right balance at the back. Perhaps bringing in Badiashile, who is a long-term prospect and a teammate of Wesley Fofana for the France under-21s, could help them develop more stability.

