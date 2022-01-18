Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has issued an update as Chelsea reportedly aim to sign Ivan Perisic and Layvin Kurzawa.

Perisic, 32, has been shining as a left wing-back for Inter Milan this season. He has hit league goals against Fiorentina, Lazio, Napoli and Salernitana.

According to The Mirror, Thomas Tuchel wants to bring Perisic to the Premier League. He needs reinforcements on the left flank due to Ben Chilwell’s long-term knee injury.

Although Perisic is widely viewed as an attacker, he has been demonstrating defensive nous in Serie A this campaign. That could make him an effective signing for the Stamford Bridge club.

An alternative for the Blues is Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa. Three separate reports over the weekend put Chelsea in the frame to sign the 29-year-old, who represents France at international level.

However, Romano has moved to quash such claims. He tweeted on Tuesday: ‘There’s no chance for Perisic to leave Inter in January despite Chelsea links. No way for Perisic and Kurzawa, no talks ongoing.’

Former Bayern star Perisic could still leave the San Siro, although a Chelsea transfer seems unlikely. Romano adds that many top teams are hoping to sign the Croat once he becomes a free agent in the summer.

Chelsea target could get new Inter contract

Inter have a plan to keep the versatile ace around. They are preparing to offer him a bumper new contract which could be his last as a player.

Chelsea had been hoping to solve their left-back problem with the return of Emerson Palmieri. He has been on loan at Lyon since August 19.

The Champions League holders made contact with Lyon over the termination of the loan deal. But Peter Bosz, Lyon’s head coach, recently told reporters the defender will be staying in Ligue 1.

It seems Chelsea’s search for an important January addition will go on, potentially until the latter stages of the January window.

Blues boss wins major award

Meanwhile, Tuchel has been named the men’s coach of the year at the FIFA Best Football Awards, among several honours for the club.

He was named on a seven-man shortlist alongside Antonio Conte, Hansi Flick, Pep Guardiola, Roberto Mancini, Lionel Scaloni and Diego Simeone.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tuchel said: “It was a pretty normal day so far at training. I have just come here. But now you have said my name and it is pretty surreal. I am overwhelmed and a bit uncomfortable.

“I enjoy the journey and the club. It is a good fit. The company on the journey is so good. We lost a bit of track to Manchester City in the league but we follow our goals still and be the best version of ourselves.”

Shot-stopper Edouard Mendy picked up the men’s goalkeeper of the year trophy following a stellar campaign in 2020-21. He beat Gigi Donnarumma and Manuel Neuer to the award.

And finally Chelsea’s Emma Hayes has won the FIFA Best women’s coach of the year award.

Hayes, 45, guided the Blues to Women’s Super League and League Cup glory last season and steered the London side to the Champions League final.

