Stunning claims Chelsea captain Reece James will join Real Madrid prompt huge hint from Fabrizio Romano

Amid claims Real Madrid are preparing an offer for transfer-listed Chelsea captain Reece James, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has shared what he knows.

The Sunday Times recently raised eyebrows when claiming Chelsea have put club captain Reece James up for sale. The outlet were the latest to declare Chelsea must recoup upwards of £100m before June 30 or run the risk of breaching the Premier League’s PSR rules.

The Sunday Times stated Chelsea would hope to collect £80m for the often-injured right-back. Factoring in the potential sale of Conor Gallagher to No 1 suitor Tottenham for between £30m-£50m, the Blues would solve their financial woes in just two moves.

That was followed up by claims in Spain (as cited by the BBC) of Real Madrid mobilising for James.

Real Madrid are known to be on the hunt for a long-term solution at right-back. Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vasquez have both served the club well, though are both 32 years of age.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed Los Blancos have sized up Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Sun suggested a £75m bid could spring a shock deal if Liverpool reluctantly decide to cash in.

Alexander-Arnold’s current contract expires in the summer of 2025 and as yet, talks over an extension are yet to open.

But per the Spanish press, it’s actually James who Real Madrid have deemed more suited to their style.

Real Madrid preparing €40m offer – report

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to table a modest bid of just €40m. It would appear unlikely in the extreme Chelsea would sell for such a lowly sum.

Nonetheless, with sales of homegrown players more beneficial for balancing the books and James’ career plagued by injuries of late, Real Madrid may believe €40m is a fair price.

In any case, the claims have prompted a telling response from trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

James future at Chelsea clarified

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano stated he’s heard nothing on talk of Real Madrid moving for James.

Furthermore, Romano strongly hinted James WILL NOT be among those Chelsea sell to balance the books when stressing the right-back has “always been considered an important part of the project.”

“I don’t have anything on Reece James really either, the situation is really quiet,” said Romano.

“I’m sure Chelsea will try to make a profit with some players, as it’s something needed because of FFP, but Reece has always been considered an important part of the project so all quiet on this one, full focus on recovery [from injury] and total commitment on the player side.

“I expect Chelsea to be busy again in the transfer market, that’s for sure. It won’t be similar to January.”

