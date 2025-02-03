Ben Chilwell is on the cusp of signing for Crystal Palace, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed, to bring an end to his Chelsea nightmare – but he is one of four deadline day exits likely to go through at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are yet to add to their squad this month, though not through a lack of trying, with interest in the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Mathys Tel ultimately resulting in disappointment. However, as they do look to lay the foundations for another major summer spree, Chelsea have at least been actively reducing the numbers in their squad with several exits already confirmed.

To that end, the exits of Cesare Casadei in a £12.5m deal to Torino on Sunday add Kai Crampton (Bournemouth, undisclosed), Alex Matos (Oxford United, loan), Zain Silcott-Duberry (Bournemouth, undisclosed), Max Merrick (Hampton & Richmond Borough, loan), Jimmy-Jay Morgan (Gillingham, loan) and Renato Veiga (Juventus, loan) already confirmed.

However, four more exits are set to go through on deadline day with talks accelerating over moves away for Joao Felix, Axel Disasi, Carney Chukwuemeka and Chilwell.

Of those four, Chilwell looks like being the first exit to be confirmed with Romano giving his loan move to Crystal Palace his trademark Here we Go seal of approval.

The 21-times capped England left-back has been squeezed out of Enzo Maresca’s plans this season, making just one appearance in the Carabao Cup. He will now join the Eagles on a deal until the end of the season with his medical taking place on Monday morning.

He will soon be joined through the exit door by Chukwuemeka, who has lined up an exciting move to the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

Per Romano, Chukwuemeka is joining the Bundesliga side on loan for the remainder of the season with the move containing a clause to make permanent for an eye-catching £40m (€48m, $49.2m).

Two more Chelsea exits, including Disasi, close on deadline day

Two more high-profile moves are also expected to go through on deadline day, though where Disasi ends up remains wrapped in mystery.

Per Romano, Tottenham are continuing to push for the France defender’s signature, even though Ange Postecoglou’s side saw a move appearing to collapse on Sunday and with the player more keen on signing for Aston Villa.

Our transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, is adamant that Disasi only wants to join Unai Emery’s side, forcing Tottenham to potentially back off. Furthermore, if any move to Villa is to go though, the Blues will need to relent on their initial stance that they don’t want to directly strengthen a top-four rival by letting Disasi move to Villa Park.

However, while Spurs continue to hover, making their move after an offer for Marc Guehi was rejected by Crystal Palace, Disasi is making it clear that Villa remain his preference. As a result, lots of talking and negotiating behind the scenes is expected over the course of Monday morning as all parties strive to reach a compromise. Villa’s interest in him, as it stands, is only on loan.

And finally, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Joao Felix has given the green light to sign for AC Milan, though he admits the Blues will need some persuading of the Italian’s proposals and with the Rossoneri also having agreed to offload striker Alvaro Morata to Galatasaray on Sunday. Per Di Marzio, the next few hours will be decisive for the Portuguese’s future.

Di Marzio’s update comes 24 hours after our reporter Rudy Galetti confirmed Milan plans to finalise a €40m (£33.4m) agreement for the 25-year-old, who has seven goals in 20 appearances for the Blues this season.

The exit of Felix will also likely end any faint Manchester United chances of signing Christopher Nkunku, with Maresca determined not to lose two high-profile two forwards in the same day.

