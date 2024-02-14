Fabrizio Romano incredibly confirms Chelsea flop wanted by Euro titan, but transfer ruined by rival deal

Expensive Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk emerged as a shock target for Bayern Munich during the January transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

Mudryk joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in a huge £89million deal in January 2023, after the Blues had managed to fight off Arsenal to sign him. Chelsea officials were excited about landing the winger as even though he was lacking a good amount of senior experience, he had shown his stunning ability for Shakhtar in both the Champions League and Ukrainian top flight.

However, Mudryk has not been able to make a big impact in England so far. He has often looked lost in matches, with Mauricio Pochettino having to spend plenty of time working on the tactical side of his game.

The pacy 23-year-old has struggled to influence Chelsea games with goals and assists, too. His record stands at just four goals and five assists from 42 matches thus far.

Pochettino thinks Mudryk has world-class potential and he will continue to work on the wide man’s positioning and tactical understanding to help him justify his massive price tag. But as things stand, it is clear that Chelsea fans have mainly been left frustrated by the player in the last 13 months.

On February 3, German journalist Raphael Honigstein surprisingly revealed that Bayern considered signing Mudryk on a six-month loan during the winter window.

Mudryk appeared on Bayern’s list of potential attacking targets after it emerged that Kingsley Coman would be out for a prolonged period due to a knee injury.

Romano has now confirmed that Thomas Tuchel’s side ‘considered’ landing Mudryk as a temporary replacement for Coman. However, there were no ‘concrete negotiations’ between Bayern and Chelsea as the West London side did not want to let Mudryk leave.

Mykhailo Mudryk had shock Bayern opportunity

Clearly, Chelsea chiefs feel the player can turn his fortunes around and start registering goals and assists on a regular basis.

Bayern were soon informed of Chelsea’s stance and so decided to look at alternative options. Ultimately, they decided to bring forward their summer swoop for Bryan Zaragoza, the 22-year-old winger who has impressed with Granada in Spain.

Bayern have paid Granada €15m (£12.8m) to sign Zaragoza, who will look to force his way into Tuchel’s starting eleven while Coman is recovering.

A switch to Bayern would have been huge for Mudryk, as the Bavarian giants are usually among the favourites for both the Champions League and Bundesliga title.

Their surprise interest in Mudryk shows that he is still highly thought of in European circles, despite his recent struggles.

