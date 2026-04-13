After Chelsea made history for all the wrong reasons on Sunday, Fabrizio Romano has revealed what Chelsea and owners BlueCo are really thinking about sacking Liam Rosenior.

The honeymoon period with Rosenior is very much over, with the Blues falling to pieces over the past month or so.

Chelsea were thrashed in the Champions League by PSG, with two three-goal defeats seeing Rosenior’s side lose 8-2 on aggregate.

Chelsea did smash Port Vale 7-0 to advance to the FA Cup semi-finals, though against struggling League One opposition, anything other than a demolition job would have been a disappointment.

In the Premier League, Chelsea have now lost three matches on the spin without scoring a single goal (Everton 3-0, Newcastle 1-0, Man City 3-0). That is the first time Chelsea have lost three straight league matches while not scoring themselves since 1998.

Rosenior is under the microscope, with the Blues now in serious danger of failing to qualify for next year’s Champions League.

Fifth spot will be good enough to achieve that aim, and that’s where Chelsea sit right now. However, it’s Man Utd up next and there’s still Liverpool to play at Anfield too. The chasing pack are sensing blood.

Yet, according to Fabrizio Romano when reporting on his YouTube channel, the message he’s receiving directly from Chelsea right now is the Blues are determined to stick by Rosenior.

Romano stressed the industry we’re in is results-driven, thus hinting Rosenior could be sacked if UCL qualification is missed. But for now at least, Chelsea and BlueCo’s aim is to continue with Rosenior into next season and beyond.

“I keep telling you that for Rosenior with Chelsea losing 3-0 against Man City – three consecutive [losses] without scoring one single goal for the first time in the Premier League since 1998, so a really complicated moment,” began Romano.

“Chelsea maintain that they want to back and trust the manager. This is the message coming from the club.

“It’s a difficult moment, for sure, but they don’t forget that the manager arrived in January. And so it’s not the same as having pre-season and preparing your own team. This is what Chelsea feel.

“Now obviously we’re in a results industry. It’s an industry always linked to results. So we have to understand how the end of the season will go for Chelsea. Of course, this is going to be important to understand more with Rosenior.

“But at the moment, the message coming from Chelsea, even after the bad defeat against Man City, is that they want to trust this manager.”

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