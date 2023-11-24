Fabrizio Romano names key Chelsea player club chiefs feel is ‘the future’ as uptick in form expected

Chelsea believe Mykhaylo Mudryk will become a superstar in his position and have no intention of strengthening the wide areas, according to a report.

The 22-year-old signed for Chelsea in January this year, with the Blues paying an initial £62m. That could rise to £89m with add-ons, with the west Londoners expecting big things from the talented winger. However, he has yet to hit the heights, with a string of uninspiring displays for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

There have been glimpses of the talent that saw him a much sought-after player before Chelsea pounced.

But the Ukraine international has scored just two goals from 28 appearances in all competitions since arriving in the capital.

While not primarily a goalscorer, he did bag 12 from 44 outings while at Shakhtar Donetsk.

He has scored twice this term but is yet to register an assist as Mauricio Pochettino’s men have laboured to tenth in the Premier League standings.

And following the 2-2 home draw with Arsenal on October 21 in which he found the net, the Argentinian tactician revealed that he expects more from the youngster.

“I think he played well but he also needs to improve,” Pochettino told reporters. “For me, he is still not at his best.”

Chelsea have spent vast suns of money on new players during the Todd Boehly era.

And there is nothing to suggest that the trend will not continue through the next few transfer windows.

Mudryk tipped for big things

Mudryk’s stellar displays for Shakhtar got him noticed by Premier League clubs.

And Arsenal were the other outfit vying for his signature before he signed on at the Bridge.

The jury is still out as to the impact he will have. But transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is adamant that Chelsea are still backing the starlet to come good and will not look to replace him.

“The key point with Chelsea, however, is that they still believe Mykhaylo Mudryk will be the future in that position,” he told his Daily Briefing (via CaughtOffside).

“So nothing has been decided in terms of investing big money there for another player after they fought hard to sign Mudryk ahead of Arsenal in that tense battle last January.”

Mudryk’s patchy form has mirrored that of his club. Unable to put together a run of victories, Chelsea have won just four top-flight games in 2023-2024.

They are already 12 points adrift of table-topping Manchester City and face a battle to finish in the top four.

There have been more encouraging signs of late, with a 4-1 triumph over nine-man Tottenham and a 4-4 draw with Manchester City.

But big tests await as Newcastle United, Brighton and Manchester United provide the opposition in the next three league games.

Pochettino will hope that the upward trend continues and that Mudryk starts to show the form that made him such hot property.

