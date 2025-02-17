Fabrizio Romano has attempted to cool speculation that Chelsea might sack Enzo Maresca, while Joe Cole has ripped into the club’s recent transfer policy.

Maresca received praise earlier in the season for managing to get Chelsea in the frame for the Premier League title alongside Liverpool and Arsenal. However, the Italian never admitted his team was truly in the mix, believing it to be too early in their project.

Chelsea have won just three of their last 11 games in all competitions, which has seen them get dumped out of the FA Cup and fall out of the top four.

Brighton have terrorised Chelsea in their last two matches, first knocking them out of the FA Cup in the fourth round before securing a 3-0 league win at the Amex on Friday.

These frustrating results have led to tentative talk about Maresca’s future. Chelsea previously placed their trust in Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino to lead their long-term project, only to sack Potter and part ways with Pochettino.

On his YouTube channel, Romano insisted that Maresca is highly likely to stay in charge of Chelsea, despite their poor form.

“In general for Chelsea it remains not the best moment but for the long term Chelsea remain very happy with Maresca,” he said.

“Very happy with the approach he has with the players, his tactical approach and his mentality which he is giving to the team.

“So obviously it’s not the best moment but in terms of long term view, Chelsea are not changing their mind. They absolutely see him as the right manager for the present and future.

“They are building with Enzo Maresca, they are already having meetings for the summer transfer window with Maresca so he is 100 per cent involved in the summer plans.”

Joe Cole questions Chelsea recruitment

Chelsea will likely need to add more experience to their squad if they are to get back to challenging for major honours such as the Premier League and Champions League.

During an appearance on TNT Sports, former Chelsea star Cole criticised Stamford Bridge chiefs for focusing too much on young players with potential.

“You can get all the data you want of a 21-year old-that will predict he will be this at 24, but there’s a process between 21-24 where he’ll have to learn in every single game,” the pundit said.

“I know from my experience, playing with experienced players around me as a young man was invaluable, and it’s moments like the Brighton game where you need those experienced guys around you.

“I’ve said it from the very start of this ownership you have to have experienced players.

“You can have all the managers you want on the touchline, Shankly, Mourinho, Sir Alex Ferguson, sometimes the lessons are learnt on the pitch with your team-mates teaching you and nurturing you through a situation.

“So this whole idea of these young players getting there, well they might be, but I tell you what they’d be there a hell or a lot quicker and Chelsea would be getting more points and be higher in the table if they would just put some experience around them.”

