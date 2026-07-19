Fabrizio Romano has reported that Aston Villa have tried to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Chelsea and has revealed the winger’s stance on leaving Stamford Bridge for Villa Park.

On July 18, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Chelsea have agreed on a £117million deal with Villa for Morgan Rogers.

Sources have told us that Rogers will undergo a medical with Chelsea on Monday.

Arsenal were keen on the England international, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger.

The north London club had an agreement in place with Rogers’ camp, but the Villa star picked Chelsea in the end.

According to transfer guru Romano, during talks between Villa and Chelsea, the former asked about a deal for Garnacho.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Chelsea are ready to sell Garnacho in the summer transfer window.

We understand that Chelsea are looking for £90million for the former Manchester United winger, but the Blues would accept a fee of £60m.

Romano has claimed that Garnacho has turned down the chance to move to Villa and is keen on a switch to AS Roma instead.

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Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho REJECTS Aston Villa

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “It’s also important to mention that Aston Villa are still looking for wingers.

“For example, I am told that one of the points of conversation with Chelsea was also about Alejandro Garnacho, but at the moment, the priority for Garnacho is to explore different possibilities.

“So, at this moment, Aston Villa Garnacho is not something concrete, but was one of the points of discussion during the meeting.

“Garnacho has an offer from Rome in Italy, and Roma are going very big for him, so we have to understand what happens there.”

Romano added on X at 9:38pm on July 18: “Alejandro Garnacho gives priority to AS Roma as potential next destination with talks ongoing with Chelsea.

“Deal depends on club to club talks as Chelsea insist on permanent/guaranteed exit, Roma offer loan with buy clause to become mandatory.”

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